DraftKings Week 14 Sunday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $800K Sunday Night Football Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a battle between two NFC West teams battling it out for divisional supremacy, as the Seattle Seahawks face off with the Los Angeles Rams.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a generous $200K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Todd Gurley $12,300

$12,300 FLEX: Jared Goff $9,600

$9,600 FLEX: Robert Woods $8,600

$8,600 FLEX: Chris Carson $8,400

$8,400 FLEX: Tyler Higbee $6,600

$6,600 FLEX: Greg Zuerlein $3,600

Why This Lineup?

Todd Gurley has scored 18.5+ fantasy points and averaged 23 touches in two of his last three games. Word out of Los Angeles is that the Rams are done limiting his touches from here on out. Seattle allowed 137 total yards to the combination of Dalvin Cook (played limited snaps due to injury) and Alexander Mattison a week ago.

Jared Goff topped 420 yards passing and tossed two touchdowns a week ago. Seattle has allowed 18.04+ fantasy points to opposing QBs in six of their last eight games.

Robert Woods has averaged an absurd 121.3 receiving yards and 12+ targets over his last three games. He’s re-established himself as Goff’s go-to receiving weapon.

A lot has been made of Rashaad Penny in fantasy circles of late. Yet, Chris Carson led Seattle running backs in yards and touches a week ago. He’s now carried the ball 23+ times in two of his last three games. Seattle ran the ball 43 times in Week 13. The volume will undoubtedly be there for Carson on Sunday night.

No Gerald Everett for the Rams once again, which means Tyler Higbee‘s fantasy relevance lives on into Week 14. Higbee topped 100 yards and found the end zone on eight targets a week ago. Only the Arizona Cardinals surrender more fantasy points per game to the TE position than the Seahawks do this season.

Greg Zuerlein is fresh off of a 10 point fantasy showing, and has averaged 8.5 points over the last two weeks. Seattle has allowed an average of 10.33 fantasy points to opposing kickers over six of their last eight games.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most obvious omission for Sunday night’s Showdown is clearly Russell Wilson. No QB plays winning football better than Wilson. However, it doesn’t always carry over to fantasy success. Wilson has averaged 15.66 fantasy points and hasn’t topped 17.58 fantasy points over the last three weeks. He’s worth a look, but priced as the highest salaried player in the contest you’ll likely want to save that money for a more well-rounded lineup.

Reminder, Sunday night’s game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

