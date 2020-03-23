Post-Free Agency NFL Mock Draft: Do The Patriots Find Brady’s Replacement?

The first week of free agency is officially in the books, completely shifting the NFL on its side and altering the perceived draft needs of many teams.

In our latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft, we examine if the Buccaneers will continue to add weapons to the now Tom Brady-led offense. While the Patriots entertain the idea of selecting an intriguing quarterback prospect to replace the six-time Super Bowl Champ.

Jump to: Round 1 Mock Continued (Picks 17-32)

2020 NFL Mock Draft (Picks 1-16)

There’s been some chatter of Miami wanting to trade up to number one and grab Burrow. There is also an inkling that Burrow may not want to play for Cincinnati. None of this likely matters as this pick has essentially been set in stone for months.

2) Washington Redskins Chase Young | EDGE | Ohio State

As Chris Crouse recently pointed out in his latest Redskins 7-Round Mock Draft, Chase Young, as great as he is, “can’t provide the type of ceiling for a team that a great QB can,” which is certainly true.

With that said, he also mentioned that Ron Rivera’s team in Carolina selected a defensive player in four out of the first six years he was at the helm. For now, I expect that trend to continue for the defensive-minded head coach.

Ultimately this pick will likely show it’s hand before draft day. If Washington wants to move on from Dwayne Haskins they will have to do it before April 23rd or watch him lose all his trade value, ala Josh Rosen, as teams know he’s no longer in your future.

No Redskins player had more than 5.5 sacks a season ago. Young, on the other hand, recorded 16.5 sacks in just 10 games with Ohio State in 2019. Young would team up with last year’s first-round pick Montez Sweat to give the ‘Skins a young dynamic pass-rushing duo for years to come.

3) Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah | CB | Ohio State

Darius Slay is officially out of town, leaving a glaring hole at cornerback for the Lions. Selecting Okudah gives Matt Patricia a potential lock-down corner and allows Justin Coleman to slide back into the slot where he performs exponentially better. In return, this one selection can improve Detroit’s defense at two positions.

4) New York Giants Tristan Wirfs | OT | Iowa

As a Giants homer myself, I can tell you that the majority of Giants fans want Isaiah Simmons, including yours truly. However, I also know that goal number one in New York is to protect Daniel Jones. This signing of right tackle Cam Fleming likely doesn’t deem that goal accomplished.

Whether you agree or not, the Giants will likely feel content with Blake Martinez and Ryan Connelly as their starting linebackers, allowing them to go with an offensive tackle.

Wirfs would plug in immediately at right tackle, a position he played predominantly at Iowa. However, his traits and athleticism bode well for him to make the transition to left tackle whenever the G-Men move on from Nate Solder.

If Washington doesn’t grab Tua at two, chances are someone will trade up between picks two and four to select him. That team may ultimately be Miami, but for now, in a no-trade mock, Miami lands their guy at five.

In a recent discussion I had with Dr. Rand McClain of Regenerative & Sports Medicine, he not only stated he “wouldn’t bet against Tua reaching 100% health once again,” but that he would “bet on it,” that the QB would reach his pre-injury form.

If his hip injury isn’t a concern, there’s no reason to second-guess this selection. The Dolphins have eyed the former Alabama quarterback for years, no reason to change paths now.

6) Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert | QB | Oregon

The Chargers appear to be heading into 2020 with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback. He’s a nice bridge option, but you must have something at the end of that bridge. Justin Herbert could be that guy.

Herbert offers arguably more upside than either Tagovailoa or Burrow, and his athletic ability will make him serviceable while he continues to grow as a passer at the pro level, ala Josh Allen.

The Panthers find their Luke Kuechly replacement in Isaiah Simmons. Teaming Simmons up with Shaq Thompson once again gives Carolina one of the most athletic, rangy linebacking corps in football.

Simmons’ ability to also play safety could come in handy for a team who’s struggled at the position for years and recently just moved on from Eric Reid.

8) Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills Jr. | OT | Alabama

The DeAndre Hopkins trade all but certainly takes Arizona out of the receiver market in round one. Now instead of focusing on supplying Kyler Murray with weapons, they can supply him with protection.

Wills is a guy who’s been all over the place in terms of stock these past few months. He’s extremely young (20-years old) with unlimited upside. His one downfall, like Wirfs, was that he played mostly on the right side in college. Something that won’t be an issue with Cards re-upping left tackle DJ Humphries this offseason.

9) Jacksonville Jaguars Derrick Brown | DL | Auburn

Calais Campbell is gone, Yannick Ngakoue is likely next. The Jaguars need to shore up their defensive line. Brown is arguably a top-five player in the entire class. His versatility to move up and down the line makes him a perfect replacement for Campbell, and improves a run defense who allowed the second-most yards per carry average in the NFL a season ago.

10) Cleveland Browns Mekhi Becton | OT | Louisville

The Browns added tackle Jack Conklin in free agency, but that still leaves a hole on the left side of their line. Becton has entrenched himself as a top tackle in this class over the past month or so. The Louisville product is a dancing bear, standing at 6’7” and weighing in at nearly 370 pounds.

11) New York Jets Jerry Jeudy | WR | Alabama

Offensive tackle is still certainly a possibility here. However, the George Fant signing may free the Jets up to finally get Sam Darnold a legitimate WR1 on the outside, because Josh Doctson isn’t going to cut it.

Jeudy is arguably the best route-runner to come out of college in the last decade, and his craftiness and speed will likely make him productive in any offense. Yes, even an Adam Gase offense.

12) Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb | WR | Oklahoma

The Raiders are starting to fill up their roster with some legitimate talent. Depending on how you feel about Derek Carr, wide receiver and corner appear to be the only glaring needs on their roster.

With their first of two first-round picks, Las Vegas gets Carr the WR1 he’s been in search of since his near MVP campaign in 2016 when he was throwing to the likes of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

13) San Francisco 49ers (VIA IND) Henry Ruggs | WR | Alabama

The run on receivers continues. This pick was acquired in the DeForest Buckner deal and allows Kyle Shannanhan to get his hands on the type of player he envisioned Marquise Goodwin would be in his offense.

The loss of Emmanuel Sanders makes wide receiver an even more pressing need. However, if San Francisco can team up Ruggs’ elite speed with Deebo Samuel’s toughness and gritty play styles, not to mention all-world tight end George Kittle, Jimmy G will begin to run out of excuses.

14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Andrew Thomas | OT | Georgia

I’m tempted to give Tampa Bay a running back here, specifically D’Andre Swift. However, with Tom Brady now in town, the Bucs must protect the shoo-in Hall of Famer. The Bucs allowed the 10th-most sacks in football a season ago. Right tackle Demar Dotson will be a 34-year old and still remains unsigned. Thomas would be a clear upgrade at the position, as just a few months ago he seemed to be locked in as a top-five pick.

15) Denver Broncos CJ Henderson | CB | Florida

Unfortunately, Denver misses out on Henry Ruggs in this mock. However, they find their replacement for Chris Harris at corner.

Adding a big, athletic CB such as Henderson allows Bryce Callahan to man the slot role for the Broncos.

A trio of Henderson, Callahan, and AJ Bouye give Denver unlimited potential on the backend of their defense, and the most accumulative talent they’ve had at the position since the No-Fly Zone days.

16) Atlanta Falcons Kristian Fulton | CB | LSU

Atlanta’s offense is gearing up to be lethal. However, their secondary is suspect. The team released top-corner Desmond Trufant last week, and they have no one to fill the void.

Fulton is one of my favorite prospects in the class, one who some have seemingly soured on. Yet, these stats provided by Pro Football Focus should likely win some of his doubters back over.