Chiefs Linked to All-Pro RB Todd Gurley Following Surprising Release

With free agency transactions continuing to pour in from around the league, it has been mostly quiet out of Kansas City Chiefs headquarters. Given the current state of the team’s salary cap, it remains unlikely that the Chiefs’ front office makes a splash signing in the coming days and weeks without making some internal moves first.

On Thursday, an unexpected big-name free agent hit the open market when the Los Angeles Rams released two-time All-Pro RB Todd Gurley. Despite Kansas City picking up their 2020 club option on RB Damien Williams earlier in the week, speculation has begun swirling around the idea of Gurley in a Chiefs uniform.

A few analysts, including ESPN reporter Ed Werder and Kansas City Star beat reporter Herbie Teope, have already floated the idea on Twitter.

A fellow All-Pro, former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant, even endorsed the idea. The 31-year-old wideout hasn’t played a down since the 2017 season, but has been linked to the Chiefs in light of a comeback. Bryant was also seen working out with QB Patrick Mahomes in Dallas in late February.

While the idea of Mahomes handing off to Gurley in an Andy Reid-led offense is an exciting proposition on paper, the 25-year-old star comes with significant medical red flags to his knee. Gurley most recently signed a four-year, $57.5 million extension in L.A. during the 2018 offseason, but ultimately didn’t play out a single snap of the new deal after a disappointing 2019 campaign that was bogged down by physical ailments and team-dictated snap counts.

The sixth-year workhorse originally entered the league as a first-round draft pick (No. 10 overall) of the Rams in 2015. Gurley has posted 1,100+ rushing yards in three of his first five seasons, totaling 1,265 carries for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns in 73 games (72 starts). The 6’1,” 224-pounder is also a dynamic threat out of the backfield with 218 receptions for 2,090 yards and an additional 12 scores for his career.

When the Rams were eliminated from playoff contention following a late-season loss to the San Francisco 49ers last year, NFL.com columnist Michael Silver wrote an eye-opening postgame column suggesting Gurley’s release may be imminent.

Multiple sources expect there to be a shakeup on McVay’s coaching staff, perhaps including veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. There could also be significant turnover in the personnel department. As for the roster, Gurley’s high salary and declining production may make him a cap casualty, and other key players could be traded or released as the organization builds around Goff on offense and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald on defense.

Besides the possibility of a strong pitch from the defending Super Bowl champions, a handful of other teams around the league have already emerged as candidates to sign the three-time Pro Bowler, including the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

