Mike Tyson’s Fantastic Claim: ‘Gods of War Have Reawakened Me!’

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson’s latest comment about the 53-year-old heading back into a boxing ring for the first time in almost 15 years is quite the doozy.

When asked during the Play Together Apart live stream on Facebook over the weekend about feeling unstoppable during his prime years, Tyson revealed his fighting days might not be over.

“It may not be over yet,” Tyson said. Anything’s possible. I feel unstoppable now. The gods of war have reawakened me, ignited my ego and want me to go to war again. I feel like I’m [young] again.”

It’s just the latest smoke that indicates there’s real fire in this whole Tyson coming back to boxing thing that’s taking the world by storm.

A Quick Recap of Tyson’s Comeback News

Last month, Tyson stunned the world when he revealed to rapper T.I. on Instagram Live that he training again and was hoping to “get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.”

About a week later, Tyson posted a video of him hitting the mitts with trainer Rafael Cordiero. That footage quickly went viral. Fans and media were left in awe of the former champion’s absurd speed and power, and fans were promised the next video would be even more tantalizing.

After that, Cordiero told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he felt Tyson only needed six months of training before he’d be ready to “come back and fight against anyone.”

Cordiero’s praise didn’t stop there.

“The power is a different level,” Cordiero said. “I have trained a lot of heavyweights in my career…his right hook…can kill somebody.”

Soon, the news was littered with reports of offers to Tyson from various promoters around the world, most notably the $20 million offered by BKFC to fight in a bare-knuckle boxing match.

On Monday, Tyson released another training video, this one a montage that was as scintillating as advertised and one in which he proclaimed at the end, “I’m back”.

Tyson’s Latest Quote Seems Aimed at Actual Competition

Tyson’s latest quote about being “reawakened by the gods of war” seems to indicate the former champion is seriously considering making an actual comeback.

When former rival Evander Holyfield, 57, announced his similar intention and that he wanted to fight Tyson for the third time for charity, Holyfield said the bout would be “choreographed”.

But now it seems Tyson might rather give legitimate competition another go. Whether that’s a good idea for the former champ remains to be seen at this point, but there certainly appears to be an appetite for it among mainstream sports fans.

Sure, those mainstream fans probably don’t remember Tyson losing his last two fights in 2005 via stoppage to the likes of Kevin McBride and Danny Williams.

Nor do they consider Tyson hasn’t really been the “Baddest Man on the Planet” since sometime in the 1990s.

To them, Tyson coming back is just a fun story about a fighter they love giving it one more go.

Whether that’s how Tyson’s comeback goes or not is a story to be told at a later date. For now, it seems most people are simply content to keep getting excited about it.

