‘He Turned Into the Hulk:’ Vikings RB Impresses With Offseason Gains [LOOK]

There’s been plenty of developments coming out of the first full week of Vikings training camp and third-string running back Mike Boone has carved out his presence in the preseason buzz after a photo of his chiseled arms went viral.

Boone, who was posing with the rest of the Vikings running backs group flexed his arms and showed some tone that he had gained in the offseason, an encouraging sign as general manager Rick Spielman said during the team’s first full-padded practice that everyone came to camp in shape.

If being rocked up and crushing the preseason were all that mattered for Fantasy Football.. Mike Boone 1.01 😎@MyFantasyLeague pic.twitter.com/F1ZOWQOSZ6 — Crossroads Fantasy Football (@crossroadsffp) August 16, 2020

One fan went to the lengths of comparing Boone’s arms to the Hulk’s and even included a side-by-side comparison of Boone from his rookie year to now, entering his third season with the Vikings.

What the hell… He turned into the Hulk. pic.twitter.com/fuil9eTiLp — MetellusSZN (14-8) (@modizfly) August 15, 2020

Boone, entering his third NFL season, shined in Week 17 last season when the Vikings rested their starters for the playoffs. Boone ran for 148 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Chicago Bears starters.

Boone Not the Only Vikings RB Who’s Looking Cut

The pandemic was thought to affect player’s readiness for the 2020 season, but it appears the Vikings veterans came to camp prepared.

Dalvin Cook, who recently cleared up that holding out was never an option of his, was working out this offseason in Florida.

Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has been awaiting an extension amid an offseason where the Vikings have extended Kirk Cousins, coach Mike Zimmer, general manager Rick Spielman and given safety Anthony Harris the franchise tag. Trading Stefon Diggs was confirmation that the Vikings offense is committed to offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak’s zone running scheme that Cook will be the centerpiece of.

Cook said in a virtual press conference last week that he expects himself to catch 75 passes this season.

“I left a lot on the table last year, there was some mental drops I had last year that I could have caught,” he said.

Cooks Speaks On Rapport With C.J. Ham, Running Back Growth

Fullback is a position in the backfield that gets the least amount of attention in the backfield as offenses continue to move more towards air raid offenses. But Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham’s role is an important one and a relationship Cook has continued to kindle in his four years with the Vikings.

“We feel things on the field and we don’t even have to talk about it,” “Our relationship – you know Ham is one of my best friends. I lean on him for the little things I know I can call him anytime he’s gonna pick up. He’s like a brother. That just carries over to the onfield play and the fullback-running back relationship should be the best on the field.”

He also gave Alexander Mattison some props as the Boise State product enters the second year of his professional career after impressing his rookie year.

“I expect a big jump out of Mattison,” Cook said. “I see that in the whole running back room. We have some guys who can light up the field and make some plays.”

