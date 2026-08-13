Alabama Football’s First Scrimmage Could Finally Start To Answer These 5 Big Questions

Alabama football is about to get its first real measuring stick of fall camp.

The Crimson Tide will hold its first scrimmage of camp Thursday morning, allowing Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff to evaluate players in a more game-like setting.

For the past week, there have been plenty of storylines to follow around Alabama. Coaches have provided insight into several position battles, while players have offered their own praise for teammates who are making an impression.

But the first scrimmage should provide something practices can’t always offer: answers.

Here are five areas, and several players, worth watching closely when Alabama takes the field.

1. Keelon Russell vs. Austin Mack

This is obviously the biggest one.

The quarterback competition between Keelon Russell and Austin Mack remains completely open. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday that neither quarterback had separated himself and described the competition as an “even battle.”

That makes Thursday particularly important.

Grubb has emphasized that the staff will be watching more than simply who makes the prettiest throws. Decision-making, turnovers, explosive plays, completion percentage, and, perhaps most importantly, command of the offense will all matter.

The first scrimmage may not produce a starting quarterback, but it could provide the clearest indication yet of how close this battle really is.

2. The Offensive Line

Alabama’s offensive line remains one of the biggest areas of intrigue heading into the 2026 season.

The Crimson Tide is replacing all five starters from last season, and several positions remain unsettled.

Will Sanders and Mal Waldrep are battling at left guard, while Jayvin James and Nick Brooks are competing at right tackle. Racin Delgatty is also working to establish himself at center, while Michael Carroll and Jackson Lloyd are among the players expected to play significant roles.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has made it clear that Alabama wants to identify its “best five.”

Thursday’s scrimmage could be a major opportunity for the coaching staff to see which combinations hold up when the offense is actually tackling, blocking, and running the football in a competitive environment.

3. Daniel Hill and the Running Back Room

Alabama needs to find consistency in the running game, and Daniel Hill has emerged as one of the players to watch.

Grubb recently praised Hill’s improved conditioning and versatility as he prepares for a bigger role.

That makes Hill one of the more intriguing players to watch Thursday.

Can he consistently create yards against Alabama’s defense? Can he protect the football? And perhaps most importantly, can he establish himself as the back the coaching staff trusts when the competition gets tougher?

With the running game being such an important focus for Grubb entering 2026, the first scrimmage should provide some valuable clues.

4. The No. 3 Wide Receiver Battle

Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzeir Brooks give Alabama an intriguing starting point at wide receiver, but the competition for the next spot remains worth watching.

Derek Meadows, Rico Scott and freshman Cederian Morgan are among the names who have generated plenty of interest throughout camp.

Morgan, in particular, has received significant praise. Brooks recently raved about the freshman’s ability, adding another layer of intrigue to a position group that could have plenty of options.

The first scrimmage should show which receivers are earning opportunities when the competition becomes more physical.

5. Devan Thompkins and Alabama’s Defense

On the defensive side, Devan Thompkins is one of the players I will be watching most closely.

Kane Wommack has repeatedly highlighted Thompkins’ unusual combination of size and athleticism and the flexibility he gives Alabama to move him between the Bandit position and three-technique.

That versatility could make Thompkins one of the more important pieces of Alabama’s defense.

Yhonzae Pierre is another obvious name to watch. Alabama expects Pierre to be one of the leaders of the pass rush, and seeing how he performs against an inexperienced offensive line should be fascinating.

Wommack has also talked about the progress of players such as Luke Metz and the physicality Alabama wants to establish up front.

Thursday Could Tell Us a Lot

The first scrimmage probably won’t answer every question surrounding Alabama.

That’s not how fall camp works.

But it should give us the first real opportunity to see which players are turning strong practices into strong performances when the pressure increases.

Will Russell or Mack gain an advantage?

Will Alabama begin to identify its best five offensive linemen?

Will Daniel Hill separate himself in the running back room?

Will someone emerge in the receiver competition?

And can Thompkins, Pierre, and the rest of Wommack’s defense make life difficult for the offense?

Those are the questions I’ll be watching Thursday morning.

After a week of talking about these competitions, Alabama is finally getting ready to let the players start providing some of the answers.