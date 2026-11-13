Former Arizona State Star Cam Skattebo Reveals Exactly What Caused Him to Throw Up During Giants-Commanders Game

The former Arizona State star Cam Skattebo gave Sun Devils fans a familiar sight Thursday night, although his explanation this time involved an unusual pregame meal. The New York Giants running back threw up on the sideline during the first half against the Washington Commanders. Afterward, he explained what had gone wrong.

“Yeah, I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog that didn’t sit right in my stomach,” Skattebo said in a postgame interview shared by SNY Giants.

That made for a memorable television moment. Skattebo did not describe the situation as anything concerning. In his telling, the solution was straightforward.

“Nothing crazy,” Skattebo said. “Got rid of it, felt good after.”

Cam Skattebo Explains Sideline Sickness

The Giants lost 24-21 to the Commanders, leaving Skattebo’s explanation as a lighter moment following a disappointing result. His comments answered the question viewers had after seeing him get sick. Apparently, the pregame food choice simply did not agree with him.

For Arizona State fans, though, the scene brought back a much bigger football memory. Skattebo also vomited on the sideline during the Sun Devils’ College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Texas. What followed helped make that performance one fans are unlikely to forget.

The circumstances were different, and there is no reason to assume the two incidents shared a cause. But the visual connection was easy to make. Skattebo getting sick during a game is already part of the story surrounding his most memorable college performance.

Arizona State Fans Remember Texas Effort

In the Jan. 1, 2025, Peach Bowl, Skattebo rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, caught eight passes for 99 yards and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass. Arizona State pushed Texas to double overtime before losing 39-31. The final score did little to diminish how much he contributed.

That was the kind of effort that can make a player beloved long after he leaves campus. Skattebo gave Arizona State production as a runner, receiver and passer on college football’s biggest stage. He nearly helped turn an upset bid into a playoff victory.

Thursday’s stomach issue came with a less dramatic explanation. There was no need to search for a complicated reason once Skattebo identified the pretzel-wrapped hot dog. His brief answer sounded like someone ready to move past the thing.

Sun Devils fans already knew he could keep competing after an uncomfortable sideline moment. Now they also know which pregame meal might deserve reconsideration.