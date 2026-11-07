Arizona State Legend Jordyn Tyson Nears NFL Debut

The Arizona State Sun Devils are nearing an end to the 2026 season, the first in the post Jordyn Tyson era.

Year one post-Tyson hasn’t gone according to plan for the Sun Devils. Tyson’s rookie season in the NFL hasn’t gone according to plan either.

Fortunately, the tides seem to be turning for both sides as football season rages on. Read more below on Tyson’s impending return, as well as his lasting legacy with the program.

Tyson’s Pro Debut is Imminent

Tyson, 22, has been on injured reserve over the first eight weeks of his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints. This is due to a hamstring injury sustained during Saints’ training camp in August.

This is unfortunately a recurring issue at this stage, as he spent much of the 2025 season with hamstring issues in his final season with the Sun Devils.

Now, it seems as if the Arizona State alum is ready to make his NFL debut.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that Tyson will be active for the Saints against the Cleveland Browns. This will be a major boost for a New Orleans offense that needs an extra jolt of energy. He joins New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo and San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk as major players that are once again on active rosters at the NFL level.

With this in mind, Tyson is still positively impacting the Sun Devils even after departing the program. Explore the in-and-outs of Tyson’s impact for the program in the 2026 season below.

How Tyson Still Impacts Arizona State

The three-year Sun Devil (two as a player) became the first top-10 draft pick from Tempe since Terrell Suggs.

Simply put, Tyson was the first major home-run swing for both Kenny Dillingham and WR coach Hines Ward.

Tyson’s development from promising prospect at Colorado into All-Big 12 superstar at Arizona State. He was a demonstrative form of proof that the Sun Devils’ coaching staff/development program were working out.

This led directly to Arizona State successfully recruiting high-profile transfer receivers in Omarion Miller and Reed Harris. The long history of the Sun Devils developing wide receivers into pro-level players is possibly at a height with Tyson’s rise.

Dillingham’s Sun Devils are struggling at the moment with a 4-4 record, but the offensive outlook is promising heading into the 2027 season. This is in large part due to Tyson’s career lending ASU room to recruit elite receivers. In compliment of this is freshman QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack developing into true blue-chip players.

The climb to the end of the season for Dillingham begins on Saturday night. Arizona State is taking on the Colorado Buffaloes from Mountain America Stadium at 5:30 P.M. MST in their climb to achieve bowl eligibility.

As far as Tyson goes, his NFL debut is angling to be in a Saints home game. The Saints are taking on the Browns at 11:00 A.M. MST on Sunday morning for Arizona State fans that are keen to tune-in.