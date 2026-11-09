Kenny Dillingham Addresses How CFP Expansion Impacts Arizona State

Just three games remain in the 2026 regular season for Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils sit at 5-4 (3-3 Big 12) as the campaign winds down. This also happens to mark the close of an era of conference championship games.

The change comes in lieu of the College Football Playoff officially expanding to a 24-team arrangement starting in 2027.

While the memories of a historic run to the 2024 Big 12 title remain fresh, Dillingham recognizes that the program must adjust to the changing times.

Dillingham Clarifies Arizona State’s Standing in College Football Post-Expansion

Dillingham spoke to media on Monday in a weekly press conference. One of the major points of focus was his view on the CFP expansion, with a simple response coming from the head coach (Chris Karpman).

“It’s a new age in college football. Adapt and adjust”

There are numerous ways in which Dillingham and Arizona State can adjust accordingly to the shifting landscape. The 36-year-old head coach brought up reasonable points in this case, including in how different teams will look to build rosters or craft different schemes in response to the move.

Ultimately, the onus is on Arizona State donors to further boost NIL efforts. The onus is also on Dillingham and his staff to curate creative non-conference schedules, as well as to take advantage of what will typically be a manageable Big 12 slate.

Arizona State’s Future Hinges on 2026 Recruiting Class

Questions still remain as far as the future of Arizona State football is concerned.

Among these concerns are the high variance in results for the offensive line over the last two seasons. The 2026 season has also opened conversations around the viability of the coaching staff around Dillingham long-term.

Despite this, there is a bright spot that is the 2026 recruiting class. Arizona State is already reaping the benefits of this class behind the efforts of QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack. Fette seems to be in position to remain Arizona State’s starting quarterback for multiple seasons. Mack is positioning himself to be the next great NFL prospect at the running back position out of Tempe.

While the duo isn’t going to take the Sun Devils to the CFP this season, there’s reason to believe they will aid in making the jump in 2027 or 2028. This isn’t where the talent stops, as DB DaQuwan Dunn will now be a starting player at cornerback as well. Defensive lineman Julian Hugo is a future impact player on a consistent basis off of the edge.

The fanbase still holds confidence in Dillingham, but there’s little doubt that the playoff expansion raises pressure as well.

There’s a lot hinging on the 2026 recruiting class. If the names above (and others) progress over the next two-plus seasons, there’s absolutely a world where the Sun Devils make a 24-team playoff field.

Arizona State continues the 2026 season on Saturday afternoon by traveling to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights.