Auburn vs. Mississippi State Start Time Changes Due to FAA Ground Stoppage

The Southeastern Conference received a rough update on Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all planes, preventing them from flying in the United States.

The FAA grounding caused a handful of teams to face travel delays, and one game has already been pushed back from its original start time.

Auburn and Mississippi State were supposed to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, but that game has now been moved back. The SEC announced on Friday evening that the Auburn vs. Mississippi State game will now start at 4:15 p.m. ET, and the television coverage is to be determined (TBA).

“Due to travel issues related to Friday’s FAA ground stoppage, the Auburn vs. Mississippi State game start time will move to 4:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM CT.”

The SEC Has a Few Other Teams Dealing With Travel Issues

Auburn isn’t the only SEC team to have travel issues as of Friday evening; Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss still weren’t at their destinations.

The nationwide ground stop was lifted at 8:15 p.m., so the teams should be able to reach their destinations. However, the SEC released a statement before the FAA lifted the ground stop regarding the teams impacted by the travel disruptions.

“The Southeastern Conference is aware of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop and the potential impact on team travel for this weekend’s competition, the SEC wrote on X.

“We are in close communication with our member institutions to assess potential disruptions and coordinate appropriate responses. The safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, and team personnel remain our highest priority.

We will continue to monitor developments and work with our institutions to determine whether any adjustments to scheduled competitions become necessary.”