Florida State Kicker Stuns Boston College With Wild Fake Field Goal TD

The Florida State Seminoles pulled off one of the boldest plays of Saturday’s college football action against Boston College.

With less than a minute remaining in the first half on Nov. 7, Florida State faced fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. A short field goal appeared likely.

Instead, kicker Gabe Panikowski took off running on a fake field goal attempt and crossed the goal line for a touchdown.

The stunning play gave Florida State a 21-17 lead heading into halftime at Alumni Stadium. It also marked a memorable moment in Rick Stockstill’s first game as interim head coach.

Florida State Kicker Gabe Panikowski Scores on Stunning Fake Field Goal

Florida State trailed 17-14 late in the second quarter when quarterback Ashton Daniels led the Seminoles deep into Boston College territory.

The offense stalled near the goal line, leaving Florida State with a decision on fourth down.

The Seminoles lined up for a short field goal but had something else planned.

Panikowski took the ball and raced toward the end zone, beating Boston College’s defense for a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

The kicker then returned to his usual duties and converted the extra point.

The sequence capped a 12-play, 63-yard drive that lasted 3:49. Florida State scored with 51 seconds left in the half.

TJ Salomone shared footage of the play on X.

“Unbelievable call here,” Salomone wrote.

Panikowski entered Saturday with an impressive kicking streak of his own.

According to Florida State’s official athletics website, he had made 23 consecutive field goals dating back to 2023.

This time, his legs delivered six points rather than three.

Florida State’s Bold Call Comes in Rick Stockstill’s First Game

The fake arrived during a difficult stretch for Florida State’s football program.

The Seminoles entered Saturday at 3-5 following three consecutive losses. Their latest setback, a 36-24 defeat against Clemson on Oct. 31, led to a coaching change.

Florida State fired Mike Norvell on Nov. 1 and named Stockstill interim head coach.

The former Middle Tennessee State coach inherited a team searching for its first road victory of the season.

Boston College initially controlled Saturday’s matchup, building a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

Daniels responded with a 4-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. The Eagles answered, but Antwan Thomas broke free for a 20-yard score to cut the deficit to 17-14.

Panikowski’s touchdown completed Florida State’s second-quarter comeback.

The Seminoles entered halftime with three rushing touchdowns and a four-point advantage.

The aggressive fourth-down decision for Stockstill provided an early signature moment in his return to the sidelines.