The Florida State Seminoles can cross off Manny Diaz from their head coach target list. Diaz assured to Duke on Thursday that he’s not going anywhere. So the search for Mike Norvell’s replacement continues.

However, one insider dropped a “key name” to watch now that Diaz made his decision.

Who Florida State Could go After Now

College football insider for On3 Pete Nakos revealed who looks like they’ll be next up.

“Sources have said that former Notre Dame and LSU head coach Brian Kelly remains a key name to know in the Seminoles’ search,” Nakos wrote.

Granted, Kelly’s name is attached to another prominent opening.

“Kelly is also involved in the Maryland search,” Nakos said. “Despite Kelly not working out in Baton Rouge, he is 297-109-2 as a head coach and brought Notre Dame to a national championship game.”

Nakos added: “Kelly had two College Football Playoff appearances and three top-five finishes at Notre Dame. He went 34-6 at Cincinnati and won two Div. II national titles at Grand Valley State. Although he didn’t reach the CFP at LSU, Kelly has a track record of winning throughout his career.”

Brian Kelly Not the Only Coach to Watch Here

Nakos dropped two more names bound to surface. One is a fast-riser in the profession.

Jason Eck: The current New Mexico coach led the Lobos to their first-ever national ranking a couple of weeks ago. Despite taking the disappointing 21-17 to UNLV, Eck still has UNM in contention for the Mountain West Conference title. Eck will likely hear from other Power Four openings too. He’s 43-19 overall as a head coach including at his past stop of Idaho in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Willie Fritz: Probably considered a surprise, but the Houston coach is a proven winner via his past stop at Tulane and others. Plus got UH to rank as high as No. 14 until taking the rough 42-32 loss on Nov. 13 against unranked Colorado. Fritz owns a 229-130 overall record. Some may get concerned over Fritz’s age at 66 and handling the expectations for FSU. But Michigan turned to 66-year-old Kyle Whittingham this past offseason after a storied career with Utah, so FSU may consider something similar.

Nakos believes other names will rise up, but cited Eck and Fritz as ones to watch.

Other Contenders Include Fast-Rising Coordinator

FSU can attempt to roll the dice and go with a coordinator this time as head coach.

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has risen in the ranks, with many hailing him as head coach material. National outlet 247Sports called him a favorite for this opening.

This would become an outside-the-box move for FSU if it tabs Schumann as HC. However, his Georgia football boss Kirby Smart went from national champion defensive coordinator at Alabama, to multiple title winner at Athens. Smart also helped turn former DC Dan Lanning into the Oregon Ducks head coach. Lanning has since became a College Football Playoff coach in Eugene.

But an out-of-the-blue possibility is Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor. He’s a former graduate assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban. Taylor has gone 18-7 the last two seasons with the Broncos. He also coached under Brian Kelly at Notre Dame plus once oversaw a Stanford running back room that featured a young Christian McCaffrey during the Cardinal’s New Year Six bowl runs, including the 2016 Rose Bowl.