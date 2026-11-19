Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz is not leaving the team to be the head coach at Florida State.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Diaz removed his name from the coaching search earlier this week. His focus is to help the Blue Devils finish the 2026 season strong and build next year’s roster.

This season, Duke is currently 7-3 and 4-3 in ACC play. In 2025, Diaz led the Blue Devils to an ACC championship, and he currently has a Heisman Trophy contender in running back Nate Sheppard. This year, Sheppard has rushed for 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games.

Manny Diaz Is Having a Strong Run at Duke

Diaz has been Duke’s head coach since 2004. The Florida State alum was previously the head coach of Miami from 2019 to 2021 and posted a 21-15 record in three seasons. In his nearly three seasons with the Blue Devils, Diaz has posted a 25-12 record and a 15-8 record in the ACC.

Florida State is looking for a new head coach after firing Mike Norvell earlier this month. Norvell was with the Seminoles for nearly seven seasons and went 41-39 with a 23-30 ACC record.

“We have made the decision to change the leadership of our football program,” Florida State president Richard McCullough said. “We thank Mike Norvell for his commitment and service to Florida State and wish him and his family the very best.

Florida State President Details Mike Norvell Firing

“We understand the deep passion of Seminole fans and share their high expectations for this program. We are confident in Rick Stockstill’s ability to provide steady leadership during this transition. We will conduct a thorough national search for the program’s next leader, someone who embraces Florida State’s tradition of championship athletics and our standard of excellence.”

After Florida State made the move, McCullough joined defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper in a press conference to discuss the firing with reporters. He said the decision to let Norvell go was a “big business decision.”

“It’s a very complicated decision,” McCullough said, per Warchant.com. “Obviously, we’ve been evaluating this for a very long time. And this is a big business decision, OK? It’s the future, the fate of Florida State football. It’s the legacy that we have at Florida State and trying to get it right. And that demands excellence on the field. And a trajectory going in the right direction.