Florida State Gets Jalen Ramsey’s Attention After Win Against Pitt

The Florida State Seminoles gave Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey a reason to celebrate Friday night, and the former FSU star made sure everyone knew he enjoyed himself. Ramsey attended Florida State’s 16-10 win over Pitt at Acrisure Stadium. Afterward, he took to X with a message that Seminoles fans should appreciate.

“LESGOOOOOOOO Noles!” Ramsey wrote. “First game I’ve been to in a while & the fellas got the dub! Warchant in Acrisure sounds great lol”

That last part probably sounded good to Florida State supporters, too. Winning on the road is one thing. Giving a former star a chance to enjoy the Warchant inside the opponent’s stadium adds something extra to the celebration.

Jalen Ramsey Enjoys Florida State’s Road Win

The victory moved Florida State to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in ACC play. It also made the Seminoles 2-0 under interim head coach Rick Stockstill. For a team trying to finish its season with something to build on, another road victory mattered.

Ramsey’s post captured the simpler side of the night. He showed up to watch his former program, saw the players finish with a win and enjoyed hearing the fans. His message did not need a lengthy breakdown of the game to explain why he was happy.

There is a fitting connection between Ramsey and the location. His first career start for Florida State came at Pitt on Sept. 2, 2013. He intercepted a pass that helped set up the Seminoles’ first touchdown of that season.

That gives his latest visit a little more history. Ramsey once arrived in Pittsburgh as a freshman beginning his college career. This time, he was there as an established former player watching another group of Seminoles leave with a victory. Now he plays in the Steel City with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pitt Trip Brings Back Connection to FSU Career

Ramsey went on to help Florida State win the national championship for the 2013 season. He started all 14 games that year and became an important part of the defense. His connection to the program includes memories much bigger than a single Friday night.

But that does not mean a road win cannot be enjoyable. Seeing a former player celebrate alongside them provides another reason for fans to share the moment. Ramsey’s reaction sounded like someone simply happy to be back around his team.

Florida State still has work ahead after reaching .500. Friday did not erase the season’s frustrations, but it gave the Seminoles another result worth enjoying. Now Ramsey will look to finish a strong 2026 season with the Steelers at the NFL level.