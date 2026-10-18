Former LSU Football Player Alleges NFL, College Games Are Rigged After Notre Dame-BYU Controversy

Former LSU football defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko made serious allegations about NFL and college football officiating following the controversial ending to Notre Dame’s 28-24 loss to BYU on Saturday, October 17.

The former NFL player took to social media to suggest that officials have intentionally influenced games at both levels of football. Fehoko also claimed he faced threats involving his NFL pension after previously speaking publicly about officiating.

His allegations come amid renewed debate over officiating following Notre Dame’s final offensive play against BYU, although Fehoko did not provide evidence establishing that either league has manipulated game outcomes.

“I won’t even be quiet about it no more,” Fehoko wrote on X. “When I played in the NFL we all knew officials were rigging games certain ways. It happens at the college ranks. Last year when I put the NFL on blast about it they threatened to pull my pension. [Expletive] em. The world deserves to know.”

Former LSU Player Makes Serious Claims About Football Officiating

Fehoko’s comments attracted attention because of his experience competing at the highest levels of college and professional football. The former LSU defensive lineman was part of the Tigers’ 2019 national championship team before beginning his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, his playing experience does not independently substantiate his accusations. Fehoko did not identify specific officials, games or individuals allegedly involved in manipulating outcomes. He also did not provide documentation supporting his claim that someone threatened his pension.

Those distinctions are important when discussing allegations that could damage the reputations of officials and football organizations. While controversial calls frequently generate criticism, a disputed officiating decision is not itself evidence that a game was intentionally manipulated.

Notre Dame-BYU Ending Sparks Officiating Debate

The timing of Fehoko’s comments followed a controversial conclusion to Notre Dame’s matchup against BYU. The Fighting Irish attempted a late pass toward wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, but the play ended without a pass interference penalty.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman declined to criticize the officials afterward, describing the final sequence as chaotic. Freeman also explained that Notre Dame’s decision to target Greathouse was influenced by BYU’s defensive pressure.

The sequence prompted questions about whether officials should have thrown a flag, but that debate is separate from Fehoko’s broader allegations.

Fehoko’s statement raises serious questions, particularly regarding his claim about his pension. Nevertheless, those accusations remain unverified without additional evidence or independent corroboration. For now, the former LSU player’s comments represent his account of alleged misconduct, not proof that NFL or college football games have been rigged.