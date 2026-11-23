Michigan State athletics experienced a mixed bag of results over the weekend. Most notable was a 2-0 victory over top-ranked Michigan in ice hockey that was tempered, however, by the football team’s lopsided loss to Oregon in the 2026 Spartan Stadium finale.

“Black Friday” came a week early for MSU, which went shopping for an upset victory over the 14th-ranked Ducks. But the Spartans came up empty in a 45-7 loss that leaves them winless in 2026 for the five Big Ten games played in Spartan Stadium. MSU has now gone more than two years without a conference win on its home field, the last one coming over Purdue on Nov. 22, 2024.

Adding insult to injury on Friday, the Spartans lost the front end of their weekend home-and-home hockey series with in-state rival Michigan, 5-1. The fight-marred game included a total of 136 penalty minutes with seven players disqualified (4 for MSU, 3 for Michigan) and suspended for Saturday’s rematch.

Friday’s lone bright spot came courtesy of Michigan State volleyball, which opened the inaugural Big Ten Tournament with a first-round win over Rutgers. The 11th-seeded Spartans then contributed to a spectacular Saturday by upsetting No. 6 seed Minnesota and earning a spot in the quarterfinals.

Spartans Split Weekend Series With Michigan

MSU hockey followed suit, avenging Friday night’s loss with the shutout win at Munn Ice Arena. The Spartans got goals by Anthony Romani and Mason West. Freshman goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen made 32 saves.

“That was an awesome, awesome response by our group,” Michigan State Head Coach Adam Nightingale said in post-game comments on MSU’s athletics website. “I thought, obviously, both teams came in missing some guys from the suspensions, and I thought we got to our game right off the bat. We played how we need to play and (the suspensions) forced us to, a little bit.”

Hours earlier, the men’s basketball team posted a 91-70 victory over Detroit Mercy fueled by Junior guard Kur Teng’s career-high 24 points. The win leaves the Spartans with a perfect 4-0 record at home as they head to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day date with Arkansas. The game will be played at Little Caesars Arena.

Capping Saturday’s superior performances by MSU was the No. 1-seeded women’s soccer team, which easily dispatched Central Connecticut State, 7-0, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans will host No. 8 Xavier in second-round play Friday at 6 p.m. (ET).

MSU Men’s Soccer, Volleyball Lose in Tournament Play

Clouds returned to campus on Sunday with volleyball and MSU men’s soccer falling short in tournament play. Men’s soccer lost its second-round match to Marshall in the NCAA Tournament, eliminated in an overtime penalty kick shootout. Much of the second half was played amid a soaking rain that further dampened the MSU mood.

Hours later, the volleyball team’s Big Ten Tournament run ended with a 3-1 loss to third-seeded Wisconsin in the quarterfinal round.

MSU cross country and wrestling also competed over the weekend. The men’s CC team finished 21st in the NCAA Championships hosted by Indiana State. It’s the best finish by the Spartans since they were 17th in 2020. MSU freshman Klaire Eighner placed 164th running as an individual in the women’s draw, covering the 6k distance in 20 minutes, 38.8 seconds.

Michigan State wrestling finished 7th among 11 teams competing at the 30th Keystone Classic in Philadelphia, led by Caleb Weiand who finished second in the 133-pound class.