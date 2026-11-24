In the modern world of college football, quarterback transfers are incredibly common — and for many, a great team-building opportunity.

Michigan State could actually find itself in a more comfortable position than most of the Spartans’ competitors this offseason, though. At a time when most teams find themselves seeking a new QB in the portal, Michigan State may not have to.

That’s not to say MSU won’t be active — there are a lot of holes to fill on the Spartans’ roster, and they’re unlikely to retain all the players currently in East Lansing, either.

But at the most important position in sports, it appears Michigan State has a guy to feel good about in Alessio Milivojevic.

Alessio Milivojevic Transfer Outlook

While things could clearly still change, at least at the moment, CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford shared in a new article on Tuesday that he expects Milivojevic to be the Spartans’ starter in 2027.

The fit makes sense, and there’s not a ton of reason for Milivojevic to leave.

“A captain this season for the Spartans under first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald, Milivojevic will be a fourth-year junior next season with 15 career starts under his belt,” Crawford writes. “While his numbers have been pedestrian compared to other QB1s in the Big Ten, some of that is due to Michigan State losing its top offensive playmaker, Nick Marsh, to Indiana in the portal and struggling to produce in the run game. For Milivojevic to thrive, the Spartans must be balanced and importantly, spend heavy on talent acquisition in a few weeks to give OC Nick Sheridan an opportunity to flex his pay-calling acumen next fall. The former college quarterback should get a career-best campaign out of Milivojevic with another year under his belt of development with the veteran.”

Milivojevic won’t fully thrive until there’s a better roster around him, but he’s proven to be promising enough to stick with for another year.

Financial Impact

It’s generally felt that it’s easier to retain a quarterback than to get a new one. The cost can be a little more friendly in the modern college football QB marketplace.

And if that holds true for Michigan State and Milivojevic, it conceptually frees up more of the player budget to pursue help at other positions — where it could both come cheaper but also be sorely needed.

The Spartans sure hope this Milivojevic assessment is on the mark, because going into next season with the quarterback position already set would be a positive feeling for Pat Fitzgerald’s bunch.