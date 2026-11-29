Michigan State football brought their season to a close at Rutgers with a 25-21 win over the Scarlet Knights.

Trailing by 11 points at half, it was MSU’s largest comeback against a conference opponent since 2021, when they erased a 16-point deficit to their rival Michigan.

The Spartans were without starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and backup Cam Fancher, leaving freshman Kayd Coffman as the starter for the third time this season.

Coffman was a bright spot for MSU in the season finale, finishing 24-for-34 for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

The stat sheet can be deceiving in a game like this, where Coffman threw three picks as two of them were good throws that hit off his receiver’s face mask and were intercepted.

Coffman looked poised for MSU, staying in the pocket and delivering some incredible throws.

After trailing for most of the game, Coffman led a second-half comeback, capping off a drive with a throw underneath to redshirt junior Frederick Moore, who tiptoed down the sideline and flipped into the end zone for MSU’s first passing touchdown since they played Washington on Nov.14.

The next possession, Coffman drove his offense down the field and climbed the pocket delivering a strike to redshirt freshman Braylon Collier for his second touchdown pass, giving the Spartans their first lead of the game.

It was the first time in over a month that MSU had multiple passing touchdowns in a game.

The lead was short-lived as, ten seconds later, Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace would beat the MSU secondary over the top for a 75-yard touchdown.

Back in the hands of Coffman, the Spartans turned the ball over on downs in their own territory.

Both teams proved they were leaving it all on the field as Rutgers elected not to kick a field goal to go up by six and handed the ball right back to MSU.

Coffman would lead the Spartans on a game-winning drive, finishing the game with an incredible throw on the run to the corner of the end zone that was reeled in by redshirt freshman Bryson Williams.

It was a huge win for Pat Fitzgerald to end the season. Though the Spartans finish with a mediocre 4-8 record on the season, the win will leave the program and fans with hope for what is to come going forward.