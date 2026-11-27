Michigan State continued its early-season success on neutral courts Thursday afternoon by toppling Arkansas, 70-67, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The 11th-ranked Spartans, now 6-1, opened the road portion of their 2026-27 schedule Nov. 10 by beating Duke at the Champions Classic in Chicago. In Thursday’s CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic in the Motor City, redshirt junior point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. once again led the way with 20 points and 10 assists. It’s Fears’ fourth double-double in seven games this season.

Arkansas (4-3) led by eight points early in the second half. But MSU would hit all six of its three-point shots after intermission, helping fuel a 15-0 run midway through the final 20 minutes. When the dust settled, the Spartans shot 81% from the field in the second half.

By contrast, by game’s end, Arkansas had hit just 3 of its 23 shots from beyond the arc. Jordan Smith’s attempt at a game-tying three-pointer for the Razorbacks went in and out as time expired.

Scott, Teng Help Spark Spartan Win

MSU Sophomore forward Jordan Scott supported Fears with 15 points, matching his career high, and added 8 rebounds. Junior guard Kur Teng hit three straight three-pointers during Michigan State’s decisive second-half rally, following a career-high 24-point effort five days earlier against Detroit Mercy.

Jacob Cotsonika reports in a post on Michigan State Spartans on SI that Thursday’s game was another huge step forward for Scott, who provided great performances for MSU on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. Six of his 15 points came in back-to-back corner threes early in the second half, at a point where the Spartans were searching for some offense.

Cotsonika asserts that Scott is making an early case for placement on some All-Defensive teams. Against the Razorbacks, he had four blocked shots, two steals and was whistled for just one foul in his 37 minutes.

MSU’s Big Ten Opener Wednesday vs. Minnesota

With seven pre-conference games now in the books, Michigan State will open Big Ten play by hosting Minnesota on Wednesday at the Breslin Center, where the Spartans will play three of their next four games.

Their final regular-season contest on a neutral floor will come Dec. 19 when MSU squares off with No. 22 Gonzaga in Palm Springs, Calif.