The Michigan State Spartans have received a clear answer from an in-state recruit as they work to keep their 2027 class together.

Detroit King safety Don Spillers is shutting down his recruitment and will sign with Michigan State, Rivals’ Allen Trieu reported Nov. 24. The Spartans held off a late push from Arizona State and other programs to keep the Detroit prospect in their class.

“Spartans held off a late charge from Arizona State and some others,” Trieu wrote.

Spillers pledged to Michigan State in June. His recent decision reinforces that commitment after other schools continued pursuing him.

The update marks a step toward bringing a versatile local prospect to East Lansing for coach Pat Fitzgerald’s staff.

Don Spillers Ends Recruitment After Arizona State Push

Spillers’ decision follows a recruitment that drew interest from several Power Four programs.

When he committed June 15, Spartans Illustrated reported that Illinois had been Michigan State’s biggest threat. He took official visits to both Big Ten schools before choosing the Spartans.

Michigan State’s pursuit also spanned two coaching staffs. The program first offered Spillers as a wide receiver in June 2025 under Jonathan Smith and receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.

After Fitzgerald took over, Michigan State offered him again in December 2025. The staff eventually focused on recruiting him at safety, with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and safeties coach James Adams involved.

Those connections gave the Spartans a foundation to defend when competitors made their pitches. Trieu’s latest report identifies Arizona State as one of the programs that challenged Michigan State late in the process.

The next step is his signature, as Trieu reported that Spillers will sign with Michigan State, though the update doesn’t announce a completed signing.

What Don Spillers Brings to Michigan State

Spillers can play multiple positions.

His 247Sports profile lists him at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds and notes his experience at receiver and safety. He also competes in wrestling and track and field.

Michigan State’s early interest in him as a receiver helps explain that versatility. His projected move to the secondary gives the staff a defender with experience tracking and catching passes on offense.

Spartans Illustrated stated at the time of his commitment that safety was his expected college position, though the possibility of offensive work is open.

Spillers has also taken an interest in helping build the class around him. In an Oct. 31 SpartanMag feature, he discussed recruiting other players to join him at Michigan State.

Now, he has clarified his own plans.

Despite the late competition, Spillers intends to follow through with the Spartans.