NDSU’s Opponent Hawaii Gave Up On Game’s Final Play

North Dakota State got a new experience on Saturday — the Bison played at the University of Hawaii.

It’s always a tricky trip for visitors, who are traveling more than they’re used to and then have to take on a Rainbow Warriors team that’s usually a pretty solid opponent.

The Saturday clash between NDSU and Hawaii still favored the Bison, who are having a much better season than their hosts, but it ended up being a close game.

Those waking up Sunday morning to the score will simply see the 21-13 NDSU triumph.

The ending, though, was bizarre.

Hawaii had the ball with a chance to drive and tie the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Instead, on their final play, it’s as if they gave up.

Hawaii Final Play

With about 30 seconds remaining, Hawaii faced a fourth-and-19.

They’d need the improbable first down just to extend the drive, because they didn’t have the timeouts needed to stop NDSU from kneeling out the clock if the Bison got the ball back.

So in this spot, you’d expect Hawaii to do everything possible to get those 19 yards for the first down.

The play broke down, though, and their quarterback took off scrambling.

Well short of the sticks — more than 10 yards away from the needed distance — the QB ran out of bounds.

Rather than try to beat a defender, or lateral the ball, the play ended when the football was run out of bounds. It was a turnover on downs. NDSU kneeled to end the game.

It was either a bad brain fart, or a wave of the white flag.

Here’s the play (at this link if it doesn’t display):

The CW broadcast captures both coaches looking a bit perplexed. It’s a tough one to explain.

NDSU Record

The Bison will take it. They improve to 8-2 on the season.

It was a bizarre win. Nathan Hayes threw for 97 yards, and their leading rusher on the day was DJ Scott with just 35 yards on 13 carries.

Scott scored a touchdown, and Hayes threw one to Mekhi Collins.

NDSU trailed 13-7 heading into the fourth quarter before Scott ran it in from a yard out, then Ray James Jr. nabbed an interception and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown for the final margin.

Still, in the game’s closing seconds, Hawaii had a chance. Instead of leaving it all on the field, it’s as if the Rainbow Warriors decided to leave just a little early.

Maybe they were just being gracious hosts. It’s a long trip home for the Bison — but at least now they get to do it as winners.