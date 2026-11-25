North Dakota State senior quarterback Nathan Hayes has endured ups and downs in this first FBS season for the Bison.

That includes two games where pick-sixes cost the Bison a game this season. Despite those two performances, Hayes had turned in stellar games, and his latest came on Nov. 21 where he later earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for a third time.

Hayes led the Bison to a 31-25 victory over Northern Illinois, and he completed 65.2% of his passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He posted a passer rating of 204.1 and a quarterback rating of 54.8 in the victory.

“Just a credit to the coaches believing in us and letting us go out there and play and keep putting the ball up,” Hayes told reporters after the game.

Nathan Hayes Started Fast For Bison

Hayes opened things up for the Bison quickly with a 47-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jackson Williams in the first quarter. The Bison then made it 14-3 in the second quarter when Hayes connected with wide receiver Mekhi Collins for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

“We had an air attack … so mindset was when the ball’s in the air, it’s got to be mine, so just go up and get it,” Collins told reporters after the game. “But it also just helps having this guy [Hayes] throwing me the rock. You just know the ball’s going to be right there in a great position for me to just go up and do what I do.”

Hayes then connected with tight end Jett Zabel on a 22-yard touchdown pass for a 21-3 lead in the second quarter. The fourth Hayes touchdown pass then came in the third quarter when he hit wide receiver Jordan McCants for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Nathan Hayes Last Won Mountain West Award in Early Season

Before the NIU game, Hayes won the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week award for his performances against Jacksonville State on Aug. 31 and Air Force on Sept. 14. Hayes threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start against the Gamecocks, and he threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one against the Falcons.

Overall, Hayes has 2,054 yards and 18 touchdowns versus nine interceptions this season. He has also rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns on 58 carries.

Hayes will look to close the regular season strong against San Jose State on Friday with a shot to make the Mountain West title game. The Bison have a 9-2 record overall and could become the first FBS team to win 10 games in Year One after moving up from the FCS.

Hayes came into the season with a lot to live up after sitting behind former Bison quarterbacks Cole Payton and Cam Miller, who are now in the NFL. The Bison have produced five NFL quarterbacks since 2016, and Hayes looks to be the sixth but will likely need big performances in the remaining games for the Bison to have a shot.