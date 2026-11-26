UNLV head coach Dan Mullen couldn’t have picked a more ironic time to take a shot at North Dakota State.

The Running Rebels and the Bison head into the final weekend of the regular season with a spot for the Mountain West Conference title game on the line. UNLV (7-4, 5-2) beat the Bison (9-2, 6-2) earlier this season, 13-7, but NDSU has the better overall record.

Mullen wanted to remind everyone of the discrepancy in the numbers — strength of schedule. Ironically, NDSU’s final opponent, San Jose State, is a potential reason for the limited strength of schedule on the Bison front.

“We play the hardest schedule in the conference. I’m not bashing playing the Fordhams of the world … but that’s not Memphis and North Texas and Cal,” Mullen told reporters this week via InForum. “So I don’t know what the computers are going to say, but obviously you got to win this game.”

“Eight and four (won-lost record) Boise got the nod last year so I don’t know why 8-4 UNLV wouldn’t this year unless the league has a bias against us,” Mullen added. “If (our schedule) worked against us … maybe we need to go schedule a bunch of FCS teams if that’s going to give you a stronger record.”

NDSU Had Hands Tied For Scheduling

NDSU notably had to fill a new FBS schedule last minute, and SJSU potentially thwarted the Bison’s strength of schedule in the process. SJSU landed USC for Week Zero instead of the Bison, which needed opponents amid February’s last-minute FBS move.

USC hadn’t announced the Week Zero opponent at the time of NDSU’s move, and if the Bison had landed the Trojans, that would have exponentially improved the strength of schedule. NDSU also would have taken on a stronger early-season test before visiting UNLV and New Mexico in conference play — the only two losses for the Bison.

In addition, NDSU has a reputation for upsetting Power Four teams. That fact alone could have been a deterrent for USC if conversation with NDSU had ever developed.

New Mexico (9-2, 6-1) has the top spot in the conference for now, but Air Force (9-2, 5-2) could slip into the title game with a win on Friday. Wyoming (7-4, 6-2) needs NDSU to lose and UNLV to win this weekend in order to make the title game.

Comparing NDSU, UNLV Schedules

While Mullen has voiced his concerns, the Rebels lost handily to North Texas, 44-6, in non-conference action. NDSU never lost by more than a score to the Rebels and Lobos.

UNLV also lost 41-31 to Air Force and 41-35 to Wyoming, and the Bison beat both the Falcons and Cowboys this season. That said, UNLV handed New Mexico its only conference loss, and a 39-31 win over California in non-conference play helps.

NDSU will get one last chance to out-do UNLV on Friday with SJSU. UNLV beat the Spartans 24-22 last week, and it behooves the Bison to win more handily, though it won’t count as a conference game.

NDSU ended up scheduling SJSU out of need for one more conference game this year. The Bison jumped out the gate with wins over Jacksonville State, a Conference USA finalist, and Fordham in non-conference action.

UNLV, meanwhile, got behind the eight ball in Week 1 with a non-conference loss to Memphis.