Injuries finally caught up with North Dakota State senior quarterback Nathan Hayes after 11 games this season.

His oblique injury kept him out of Friday’s game against San Jose State, so the Bison debuted freshman quarterback Preston Brown in his first career start.

Brown started with a bang on a 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jackson Williams in the first quarter. The Missouri native kept it going in the first half, leading four scoring drives to a 24-7 lead, and he did enough to help the Bison hold on to a 38-31 win in San Jose.

Brown went 12-23 for 226 yards and a touchdown versus an interception. He also rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

His rushing score came when the Bison needed it most in the fourth quarter to make it 38-24, which capped a six-play, 71-yard scoring drive. Brown also had ample support for the running game in his debut with 183 yards and three touchdowns overall.

Bison Skill Players Step Up

Running back D.J. Scott led the way with 86 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Fellow running back Nyeoti Punni rushed for 34 yards on five carries.

Running back Barry Kpeenu also chipped in 16 yards on five carries, and he had a 21-yard reception. Wide receiver Chris Kiel had 12 yards on two carries, and he caught a 51-yard pass.

Brown also connected well with Williams in the passing game, as the lead wideout had seven catches for 117 yards and the score. Wide receiver Jordan McCants had a 20-yard reception, and Brown spread the ball around to six different pass catchers overall.

NDSU Waits Next

NDSU improved to 10-2 overall and will await this weekend’s Mountain West Conference results to see if they land in the title game. Winning helped the Bison if things came down to a tiebreaker based on computer ratings amid a logjam of conference teams with 6-2 league records.

The Mountain West championship game is Dec. 4, and the matchup will be known after the UNLV-Nevada game on Saturday.