NDSU Humorously On Notice Amid New Mexico Coach’s Video [Watch]

North Dakota State is coming to New Mexico this Saturday, and Lobos head coach Jason Eck is cooking up an extra plan for the Bison.

Eck, who once coached at old NDSU rival South Dakota State, knows how well the Bison fan base travels, so he’s urging Lobos fans to pack this stadium. He humorously went undercover, disguised as a guy named Jeff, for a Lobos social media video to promote the game. The viral video can be watched here.

While the staff recognized him as coach, Eck doubled down on his Jeff persona with a black wig and got his staff rolling on pushing ticket sales. Eck told them, “foot on the gas pedal … don’t let up” in the video.

University Stadium has 39,224 for seating, and the Lobos are likely aware that NDSU had around 10,000 fans from Fargo on hand for the last Mountain West Conference road game in Las Vegas. After all, 10,000 is only half of what the Bison contingent was in Frisco, Texas, for 11 FCS national championship game appearances.

Saturday’s game will bring a playoff feel with the Bison (6-1, 3-1) and Lobos (5-1, 2-0) vying for the top spot in the Mountain West. Both teams have College Football Playoff hopes, and the loser of the game won’t afterward.

Jason Eck Addresses Bison Experience

Eck served on SDSU’s staff and coached in eight games against the Bison, and the Jackrabbits went 4-4 in those games between 2016 and 2021.

Those Dakota Marker games had Missouri Valley Football Conference title implications or were FCS playoff games. After Eck’s time the Bison and Jacks faced each other once in the 2022 FCS title game.

While the Bison and Jacks played each other annually since 1903, that rivalry went away with NDSU’s move to the FBS this year. Eck told the Albuquerque media about that rivalry to paint a picture of what the Lobos will face on Saturday with the Bison.

“It was really kinda one of those manufactured ones — it wasn’t a historic, long-standing rivalry,” Eck told reporters on Monday. “And now they’re not playing anymore, so it’s kinda gone away.”

“But it’s probably one of my favorite ones,” Eck continued, “Coaching is full of competitive people, and I think when you have great challenges in front of you, those are very rewarding games to be a part of.”

Jason Eck Addresses Bison QB Nathan Hayes

Eck detailed the challenge that the Bison will bring to New Mexico on Saturday, and he noted that Bison quarterback Nathan Hayes will be a particularly big challenge.

“[Hayes] is a big sucker who can throw it well and move,” Eck said. “So it’s gonna be a challenge — we gotta play well.”

Hayes had a strong showing against Nevada last weekend after a slow start. He completed 76% of his passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 42 yards and touchdown on eight carries.

On the road, Hayes has completed 59.4% of his passes for four touchdowns versus four interceptions. He also has rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in away games.