Marcus Freeman’s Wife Joanna Freeman Makes Personal Admission on Notre Dame Coach

As Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman has risen to become one of the top coaches in college football, his wife Joanna Freeman has played a major role in the family’s success. The couple got married in 2010, but Joanna admitted that the early years of being Marcus’ girlfriend were full of challenges.

When the couple met, Marcus was a standout player at Ohio State, while Joanna was a television reporter at WBNS in Columbus.

“We don’t have a super romantic love story,” Joanna told Pete Thamel for a 2021 Yahoo Sports feature titled, “Instant connection: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman might change game as we know it – by being himself. Is it enough to lift the Irish?” “We had a lot of breakups and make-ups.

“We fell hard. We fell fast. We were really young when we met, and a lot of ways, we really grew and matured into adults together.”

Here’s what you need to know about Marcus and his wife Joanna.

Marcus Freeman & Wife Joanna Freeman Have 6 Kids Together

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There is never a dull moment with the Freeman family. Marcus and Joanna have six kids together: Vinny, Siena, Gino, Nico, Capri and Rocco.

Additionally, Marcus has an older daughter Bria from a previous relationship. Marcus admires Joanna for her loyalty and having a “pure heart.”

“She has the most pure heart,” Marcus said of Joanna during a 2021 Yahoo Sports interview. “She’s loyal to her family and people that she loves. It hasn’t always been easy.

“At times, I can take her for granted. She’s an Italian pistol. If I’m a jerk, she’s going to be ready to fire back. But she’s so loyal,” Marcus continued.

“There’s no one else I’d rather do life with than her.”

Marcus Freeman’s Wife Joanna Sent Clear Message to Notre Dame Coach

Long before Marcus became the Notre Dame head coach, his career had plenty of twists and turns. Joanna sent Marcus a clear message at the beginning of his coaching career.

“If you’re going to do this, we’re going to do this together,” Joanna told Marcus, per Yahoo Sports.

Now, the couple are doing it together at Notre Dame, one of the most storied programs in college football.

Marcus & Joanna’s Faith Play a Central Role in Freeman Family

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Marcus has been outspoken about how the couple’s faith plays a central role in his life, both as a coach and for the Freeman family.

“[W]hat better time is there to go have Mass?” Marcus told National Catholic Register.

“What better time to be able to really be on the edge of your seat to get every word that comes out of the priest’s mouth and to be as close to God as you can?”