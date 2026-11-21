The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have Nick Saban’s attention. When the former Alabama head coach discussed which teams have the ingredients to win a national championship, Notre Dame made a short list. Georgia and Utah were the only other programs he placed in that group.

Speaking Friday on The Pat McAfee Show, Saban explained what separates those teams in his eyes. He wants a dependable running game, good defense and a quarterback capable of getting the job done. He believes Notre Dame checks all three boxes.

Nick Saban Includes Notre Dame in Championship Trio

“Me personally, I think there’s three teams that have the right stuff, and this is no disrespect to Alabama because I think there’s seven or eight teams that can win the championship, Alabama being one of them,” Saban said.

That qualification matters. Saban was identifying the teams he views as having the most complete combination of those qualities, while acknowledging a larger championship field. Notre Dame fans can appreciate the endorsement without turning it into a prediction he never made.

“Who can run the ball, who can play good defense and who has a good quarterback? You would say Georgia has that, Utah has that, Notre Dame has that,” Saban said. “Everybody else has a flaw somewhere along the way. Now, I think they might be able to overcome it, but I think those three teams have the right stuff.”

Why Saban’s Assessment Matters for Notre Dame

For Marcus Freeman’s program, that is meaningful praise from someone who knows how difficult winning a championship can be. Saban’s assessment goes beyond liking a player or an impressive final score. He sees a combination that could hold up when the competition gets tougher.

That combination gives a team different ways to survive a difficult afternoon. A running game can help when passing windows tighten, while a defense can keep a rough offensive stretch from deciding the outcome. Quarterback play becomes important when neither side can create separation.

Those are the situations Notre Dame would need to navigate to turn this endorsement into something bigger. Saban’s comments do not change the playoff bracket, secure a favorable matchup or erase the work ahead. They do explain why he sees the Irish as a legitimate championship threat.

For Notre Dame fans, the takeaway is encouraging: Saban believes the foundation is there. Freeman’s team still has to finish the job. Hearing such kind praise out of Saban’s mouth has to feel good for Notre Dame faithful.