Rumors Alleging Multiple Oregon Football Players Were Street Racing Are ‘Unfounded’, Springfield PD Says

Oregon football was one of Monday morning’s biggest news topics, and not for any positive reason.

Top Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart is all over headlines after he was arrested early Sunday morning on a DUII charge. This came not long after rumors spread across social media that multiple Oregon players were involved in street racing.

According to a report from Aaron Fentress and Ryan Clarke of The Oregonian, the Springfield Police Department indicated that those rumors were not substantiated.

“Springfield Police told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Sunday that online rumors of street racing involving Oregon football players were unfounded, and that several Oregon players were contacted by police early Sunday morning because they were in the area of a separate pursuit,” the report read.

“That pursuit, which resulted in Springfield Police discovering an abandoned vehicle, was unrelated to Stewart’s alleged DUII arrest. Springfield PD is no longer pursuing the case involving the abandoned vehicle, an official said.”

Oregon WR Evan Stewart Arrested On DUII Charge

Hallie DeVore of KATU was the first to break the news in the very early hours of Monday morning, saying that an individual by the name of Evan Stewart had been booked into the jail at approximately 7 a.m. (PT) on Sunday morning.

Her report also stated that Stewart had been released to a third party one hour later. That third party’s name was Dakorien Moore, which matches that of another Ducks wideout.

No further arrests have been confirmed at this time outside of Stewart’s.

Stewart Was Sidelined In Oregon’s Latest Victory

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Stewart this season and moving forward in general, but he was already inactive for other reasons in Oregon’s clash against Nebraska over the weekend. The Memphis, Tennessee native was ruled out with an undisclosed injury after being listed as questionable on the injury report and later downgraded to “doubtful.”

He currently totals 27 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns this season.