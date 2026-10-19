Oregon WR Evan Stewart Reportedly Arrested On DUII Charge

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart was arrested on a DUII charge on Sunday morning, according to a report from KVAL.

In another report, KATU said it had had confirmed with a Springfield Municipal Jail employee that an individual by the name of Evan Stewart had been booked into the jail approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, October 18, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).”

The information provided stated that Stewart was released from jail one hour later to a third party whose name matches that of another Oregon wide receiver. Hallie DeVore of KATU said in a post on “X” that the individual was Dakorien Moore.

Springfield Police tell KATU news that an Evan Stewart was booked in Springfield Municipal Jail at 7 a.m. on a DUII charge. We were told that he was released at 8 a.m. to a third party, Dakorien Moore.#OregonFootball https://t.co/39M9aYNtkR — Hallie DeVore (@halliedevore) October 19, 2026

KATU has reached out to the University of Oregon requesting confirmation and a statement, but has not heard back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.