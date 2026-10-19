Oregon WR Evan Stewart Reportedly Arrested On DUII Charge

EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 4: Wide receiver Evan Stewart #7 of the Oregon Ducks catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium on October 4, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart was arrested on a DUII charge on Sunday morning, according to a report from KVAL.
In another report, KATU said it had had confirmed with a Springfield Municipal Jail employee that an individual by the name of Evan Stewart had been booked into the jail approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, October 18, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).”
The information provided stated that Stewart was released from jail one hour later to a third party whose name matches that of another Oregon wide receiver. Hallie DeVore of KATU said in a post on “X” that the individual was Dakorien Moore.
Springfield Police tell KATU news that an Evan Stewart was booked in Springfield Municipal Jail at 7 a.m. on a DUII charge.
KATU has reached out to the University of Oregon requesting confirmation and a statement, but has not heard back.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Crissy Froyd Crissy Froyd is a multimedia journalist with 12 years of experience who specializes in college and NFL football at Heay.com. On the NFL side, she currently covers the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Her work has appeared on Fansided, USA TODAY SMG, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, and more, with many of her pieces having led to national TV appearances. The LSU graduate also trains working dogs and currently resides near the University of West Georgia. More about Crissy Froyd
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Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart was arrested on a DUII charge on Sunday morning, according to a report from KVAL. In another report, KATU said it had had confirmed with a Springfield Municipal Jail employee that an individual by the name of Evan Stewart had been booked into the jail approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, […]
Oregon WR Evan Stewart Reportedly Arrested On DUII Charge