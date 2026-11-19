Just days after Josh Heupel’s football squad secured a gritty road victory at Texas A&M, the committee dropped Tennessee one spot from No. 8 to No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings. The move swapped the Volunteers and No. 8 Indiana, shifting Tennessee from a projected first-round host at Neyland Stadium to a visiting team in Bloomington.

When pressed by ESPN’s Rece Davis about Tennessee’s slide following an SEC road win, CFP selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek offered broad praise without specifics, stating that the Volunteers “wouldn’t be ranked ninth if we didn’t think highly of them as a committee.” By contrast, Yurachek pointed to specific statistics, highlight moments, and detailed analysis when explaining the committee’s view of Indiana’s win over USC.

Analysts Question Head-to-Head Inconsistencies

The committee’s rationale drew sharp pushback from national observers, led by ESPN’s David Hale, who ranked Tennessee fourth in his post-reveal “Anger Index.”

Hale highlighted the disparity between the resumes of Tennessee and Texas, noting that the Volunteers defeated No. 3 and No. 16 by a combined 44 points, compared to Texas’ wins over No. 9 and No. 14 by a combined four points. While Texas holds a head-to-head win over Tennessee, critics pointed out a glaring contradiction: the committee seemingly ignored head-to-head results when slotting Tennessee six spots behind Alabama—a team the Volunteers beat directly.

“Putting the Vols six places behind Alabama and four behind Texas feels like a massive oversight,” Hale wrote. “More importantly, if the playoff started today, that placement would have Tennessee going on the road to play Indiana, while Texas would be hosting Boise State. Hardly a fair shake.”

Hale went even further, calling Tennessee’s placement six spots below Alabama “utterly nonsensical.”

Style Points vs. Defensive Dominance

Part of the committee’s reluctance may stem from Tennessee’s lack of aerial fireworks. The Volunteers enter the final stretch with the SEC’s lowest-ranked passing offense, having thrown just four touchdown passes across their last seven games.

Still, Tennessee has built an 8-2 record behind a physical rushing attack and a stifling defense that have ranked near or at the top of the conference all season, winning by suffocating opponents rather than trading scores in shootouts. Meanwhile, Indiana only picked up its first ranked win of the season last weekend, whereas Tennessee owns two ranked victories—including its lopsided win over Alabama.

The Path Forward for Tennessee

With LSU dropping out of the Top 25, Tennessee no longer has a ranked opponent remaining on its schedule, closing the regular season against LSU and Vanderbilt while Indiana finishes against Washington and Purdue.

Even without another ranked matchup available to boost its resume, ESPN’s Allstate Playoff Predictor still gives the Volunteers a 74% chance to host a first-round playoff game if they win out, assuming they do not reach the SEC championship game.

First, No. 9 Tennessee (8-2) turns its attention back to the field this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, when Lane Kiffin brings LSU (6-4) to Neyland Stadium.