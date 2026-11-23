LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s return to Neyland Stadium went almost exactly like his last visit, and Tennessee is paying for it.

On Sunday night, the SEC fined Tennessee $250,000 after Volunteers fans threw golf balls, mustard bottles, and other debris onto the field late in Saturday’s 27-13 win over LSU.

“NEW: Tennessee has been fined $250,000 after fans threw golf balls and mustard bottles onto the field against LSU, causing a game interruption, the SEC announced,” On3 posted on X.

It’s the second time in five years that Tennessee fans have thrown the same items onto the field when Kiffin came to town.

SEC Comes Down Hard on Tennessee After Golf Ball Barrage

The Vols had the game well in hand when things got ugly.

Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon broke a 13-13 tie with an 18-yard touchdown run. He then put the game away with a 55-yard TD run with just over four minutes left.

However, with 3:14 remaining, a pass interference call gave LSU a first down at the Tennessee 30. The student section didn’t take it well. Fans started throwing golf balls, mustard bottles, and other debris toward Kiffin and the LSU sideline, which forced officials to stop play.

LSU players left their sideline until the field was cleared, while Tennessee players and coaches gestured at the crowd to stop. A stadium announcement warned that anyone caught throwing objects would be ejected. The scoreboard told fans to “keep your composure and practice good sportsmanship.”

In announcing the fine, the SEC said the fans’ behavior ended up “interrupting the competitive opportunity for both teams and endangering contest participants.”

The penalty falls under the league’s sportsmanship, game management, and alcohol availability policies. The conference didn’t take away Tennessee’s alcohol sales, but it “reserves the right to do so in the future.”

It’s been an expensive fall in Knoxville. Tennessee was already fined $500,000 in October after fans stormed the field following a 26-10 win over Alabama. That brings the Vols’ total to $750,000 this season.

And Tennessee isn’t the only SEC school paying for its fans’ behavior this month. Ole Miss got the same $250,000 fine after fans threw trash onto the field during a 42-7 loss to Georgia on Nov. 7.

Lane Kiffin Points Finger at Josh Heupel

Tennessee fans had been waiting five years for this.

Kiffin, who coached the Vols for one season in 2009 before bolting for USC, was hit by a yellow golf ball when he brought Ole Miss to Knoxville in 2021. Tennessee was fined $250,000 for that one too.

Head coach Josh Heupel didn’t exactly lower the temperature this summer either.

“I certainly hope that our fans haven’t cooled off,” Heupel said at SEC Media Days in July. “Whether it’s the grocery stores stocked up on mustard, or the sports stores that they’ve got reinforcements on the golf balls, hopefully Knoxville is ready for his arrival.”

Kiffin clearly remembered. After the game, he said he saw it coming and pointed straight at Heupel.

“I’m not being critical of him,” Kiffin said. “I’m laughing at it. But they listened to their coach. So no, that doesn’t surprise me.”

Kiffin also called the Neyland crowd “elite” and said he’d never seen a crowd rattle a team like that. He had a point — LSU was flagged 16 times, including eight false starts.

Even his daughter got in on it.

“Wasn’t dressed for it to rain golf balls,” Landry Kiffin wrote on Instagram.

The loss dropped LSU to 6-5 in Kiffin’s first season, and the Tigers close out the regular season at Arkansas on Saturday. Tennessee, meanwhile, improved to 9-2 and stays in the College Football Playoff hunt heading into its finale at Vanderbilt.