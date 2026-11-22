This is expected to be the last year of the SEC title game. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams, there won’t be room on the calendar anymore for this brilliant showcase that pretty much always features two of the best programs in the country.

And right now, a spot in the SEC championship clash is still up for grabs. Georgia has clinched a spot. Alabama, Tennessee and Texas are battling for the other one.

With just one week remaining in the regular season, lots of things can still happen here.

Alabama plays its Iron Bowl rivalry game with Auburn at home on Saturday.

Tennessee plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Texas is on the road at Texas A&M on Black Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about the scenarios for who will play Georgia, with the Bulldogs already clinching their spot.

Alabama SEC Title Game Scenarios

Alabama can only get into the title game in one scenario.

If the Crimson Tide beat Auburn while both Texas and Tennessee lose, then Alabama is in.

There’s also the scenario of a three-way tie, and CBS Sports does share that Alabama can get in if all three of these teams win next weekend in a crazy scenario spelled out here by CBS Sports:

In the event of a three-way tie for second-place at 7-2 in league play behind Georgia, the league would go down the list to its fourth tiebreaker: cumulative SEC winning percentage of each tied team’s conference opponents. Alabama was the percentage leader heading into Saturday’s games, but that changed to Texas after Missouri beat Kentucky and Oklahoma took out Texas A&M. Should all three teams win next weekend, the outcomes of Ole Miss-Mississippi State and Arkansas-LSU will be significant. 247Sports broke down those four scenario results as follows: Alabama goes if Mississippi State and LSU win; Texas goes if Mississippi State and Arkansas win; Texas goes if Ole Miss and LSU win; Texas goes if Ole Miss and Arkansas win. In other words, odds are slim Alabama will play Georgia in Atlanta.

The best hope Alabama has is to win and then get wins out of Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee SEC Title Game Scenarios

Tennessee’s simplest path to getting in would be if they beat Vanderbilt and Texas and Alabama both lose.

But if Tennessee and Alabama both win, and Texas loses, the Vols hold the tiebreaker on Alabama for their head-to-head result. So in that scenario, Tennessee would also get in.

Texas SEC Title Game Scenarios

Like the others, Texas gets in if they’re the only one of those three teams to win.

They also hold the tiebreaker over Tennessee. So if the Vols and Longhorns win but the Crimson Tide lose, then Texas would get into the SEC title game over Tennessee.