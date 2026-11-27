Tennessee football is expected to start George MacIntyre at quarterback over Faizon Brandon against Vanderbilt, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The reported decision puts MacIntyre back in line to take the first snap for the Volunteers after Brandon started last week’s win over LSU.

The stakes go beyond bragging rights. No. 5 Tennessee enters its regular-season finale at 9-2 and can reach 10 wins with a victory on the road. The Vols jumped four spots in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings, putting them one spot outside the first-round bye positions heading into rivalry weekend.

George MacIntyre Expected to Start After Faizon Brandon Got the Nod Against LSU

MacIntyre exited Tennessee’s 22-7 win over Texas A&M with a right knee injury, and ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the following week that the quarterback was dealing with knee and ankle issues. Brandon started against LSU, but both quarterbacks contributed to the 27-13 victory at Neyland Stadium. Brandon led Tennessee with 112 rushing yards, while MacIntyre finished with a team-high 79 passing yards.

The Vanderbilt start would put MacIntyre back in a role he took over earlier this season. Brandon opened the year as Tennessee’s starter, and MacIntyre took over during the Auburn game. MacIntyre made his first career start the following week and helped the Vols win 24-17 at Arkansas.

How Josh Heupel uses both quarterbacks will be worth watching. Brandon’s rushing production against LSU showed what he can offer on the ground. With MacIntyre expected to start, Tennessee’s early possessions could reveal whether Heupel wants to establish the passing game quickly or lean on the run to keep his quarterback out of obvious passing situations.

What a Win Over Vanderbilt Would Mean for Tennessee’s CFP Spot

At No. 5, the Vols have a chance to give the selection committee a 10-win résumé and stay in the mix for a top-four seed if a team ahead of them slips. A loss to Vanderbilt would leave Tennessee at 9-3 and give the committee another result to weigh against other at-large contenders.

MacIntyre already has a road win as Tennessee’s starter. This time, the Vols are asking him to open a rivalry game with a chance to close the regular season at 10-2 and put themselves in the best possible position heading into the final stretch of playoff selection.