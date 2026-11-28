Back in August, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum thought Tennessee was headed for an 8-4 season. Four months later, he’s calling Josh Heupel his College Football Coach of the Year.

Paul Finebaum has turned into a full-blown Tennessee fan, and he isn’t even hiding it anymore. As Tennessee makes a leap for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff this season, Finebaum had more praise for Heupel before their rivalry week matchup against the Commodores on Saturday Night.

Paul Finebaum Names Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Coach of the Year

“I mean, before the season, this looked like an 8-5 team,” Finebaum said, via SEC Network. “And Josh Heupel, with the addition of [Jim] Knowles, has turned it into a very likely 10-2 team and a playoff. I think he’s the coach of the year.”

“It’s been a remarkable coaching job, and everything everybody says is true. I’m not sure at the end of this year we’re going to really know how he did it. I mean, he has just duct-taped this team to a playoff run.”

Tennessee has earned every last bit of their praise, because Finebaum was their critic when the season started. The Vols’ 8-5 record from previous seasons had Finebaum believing this season would be the same. He felt like last season’s 8-5 record was “going in the wrong direction,” and the SEC media picked the Vols to finish eighth in the conference. They’re 9-2 and third in the conference.

The turnaround came after Jim Knowles’ hiring, and since then, Finebaum has made a complete 180 flip on what he thinks about Tennessee.

“The people that cover Tennessee would come on our program and go, ‘You know, 8-4 would probably be a good season (for the Vols),” Finebaum said earlier this week on The Matt Barrie Show. “… They continue to amaze me every week.”

“Tennessee is an incredibly dangerous team,” Finebaum added. “I’ve run out of adjectives to describe Heupel. He got in the playoffs two years ago and just goes up against the wrong team (Ohio State) in the wrong place and got very little out of that. But when you go back to the playoff, then you get the residual effect of you’ve already been there before.”

Finebaum Doesn’t Run Out of Praise for Josh Heupel

And not just that, Finebaum has maintained that stance and cheered for the Vols from whichever show he’s on. Another bit of his praise for Heupel came earlier this week on Monday during his appearance on McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning.

“I cannot be more impressed with Josh Heupel at Tennessee,” Finebaum said. “I think for all the candidates for coach of the year that have come and gone, he would be mine.”

“Well, I’m just going to go ahead and say it. I think Tennessee continues to be screwed every week,” Finebaum said. “You can call me whatever you want. I’m well aware of my degree. I’m also well aware of where I live and where I’m accused of being the biggest fan. But I just think that Tennessee thing is out of whack.”

Tennessee enters Week 13 as a heavy favorite against the Commodores, yet that doesn’t give Josh Heupel a free pass in Nashville. Saturday night’s finale will show whether the Vols can back up Finebaum’s Coach of the Year hype and lock down a home playoff game.