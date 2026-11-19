The Vols’ 2021 mustard bottles and golf balls went down as one of the most iconic welcomes of a former coach in the history of college football.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel only wishes that storm hasn’t calmed down yet in his fans as they prepare to face Kiffin again at Neyland.

Josh Heupel Leans into 2021 Narrative

“I certainly hope our fan base hasn’t cooled off,” Heupel said this past summer at SEC media days. “Whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard, or our sports stores making sure that they’ve got reinforcements on the golf balls, hopefully Knoxville is ready for his arrival.”

Kiffin had just a brief one-year stint with Tennessee, but Neyland still held nothing back when he last stepped foot there.

He learned his lesson and kept security surrounding him when he walked into another hornets’ nest back in September, named Oxford. He spent six years coaching Ole Miss, so the post-game was expected to be six times what the Vols home crowd had in 2021. But it was nowhere near the trash-throwing chaos the Vols crowd put up.

Kiffin might have avoided a situation then, but Saturday, he’s back in Knoxville. Tennessee fans haven’t forgotten his one-and-done exit, and they’ve already shown they won’t hesitate to cross the line again.

Lane Kiffin Tries to Play it Cool

Kiffin still tried to play it cool when talking about the Tennessee crowd.

“They have done a great job creating a home-field advantage. They’ve always had a great one,” Kiffin said earlier this week. “I feel like we’ve been in so many toxic environments and things so far, that it’ll just be more of it. I really hadn’t thought much about it.”

Heupel, however, kept it simple when talking about the Tigers earlier this week.

“Obviously, another big football game against a really good opponent,” Heupel said. “They’ve lost some close football games, but they’re a talented roster, good coaches. Huge test, huge opportunity this Saturday.”

Besides it being a grudge match (and even that’s underselling it), it’s a crucial match for the Vols from a playoff standpoint. A make-or-break game for Tennessee’s College Football Playoff chances.

Important Game for Vols From CFP Standpoint

The Vols currently sit 9th in the rankings, but the CFP committee hasn’t held out much love for Tennessee despite its victory over No. 3 Alabama.

Another loss will make 8-2 Tennessee’s return to the playoffs — the Vols were in the initial 12-team field two years ago — that much tougher.

As for LSU, their playoff chances basically deflated with one swing pass last week against Texas. They needed wins against both Texas and Tennessee, but they failed their last test and have since dropped out of the rankings entirely.

That loss takes the College Football Playoff juice out of it on LSU’s side, sure, but the Vols’ home crowd still might make Saturday one of the most-watched and loudest games of the weekend.

With No. 9 Tennessee sitting at 8–2 and fighting to lock up a playoff spot, Neyland Stadium won’t need any extra motivation to make Kiffin’s afternoon miserable.