Tennessee is set to welcome elite defensive line talent back to Knoxville this weekend, as 2027 five-star defensive end DJ Jacobs and 2028 four-star defensive lineman Dawson Jacobs will visit for Saturday’s matchup against LSU, according to Chad Simmons of Rivals.

The return trip marks another major recruiting opportunity for the Volunteers, particularly with DJ Jacobs currently pledged to Ohio State. Both brothers—who star at Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia—previously visited Knoxville earlier this season for the Tennessee-Texas game on Sept. 26.

Deep Family Ties to Knoxville

While DJ Jacobs has been committed to the Buckeyes since Dec. 29, 2025, Tennessee maintains a direct personal connection to the family through defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

The brothers are the sons of former Georgia defensive lineman David Jacobs, who played for the Bulldogs from 1999 to 2002. Garner coached the defensive line at Georgia from 1998 to 2012, overlapping directly with David Jacobs’ collegiate career before eventually bringing his coaching pedigree to Rocky Top.

Elite Pedigree and Recruiting Timelines

Both prospects carry high-profile evaluations from 247Sports, making Saturday’s visit a pivotal checkpoint across two recruiting cycles:

DJ Jacobs (Class of 2027): Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class, the five-star edge defender represents one of the nation’s premier uncommitted-to-the-SEC targets despite his late-2025 pledge to Ohio State.

Dawson Jacobs (Class of 2028): Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 defensive lineman in the 2028 class and the No. 16 player in Georgia, the four-star prospect has been on Tennessee’s radar for more than two years. The Volunteers extended him a scholarship offer on Oct. 19, 2024, during a visit for the Alabama game.

Where Tennessee’s Future Classes Stand

Adding either brother would bolster an already active recruiting pipeline for Tennessee across the 2027 and 2028 cycles.

In the 2028 class, quarterback Kaden Craft currently stands as Tennessee’s sole commitment. Meanwhile, the Volunteers have already assembled 18 commitments in their 2027 recruiting class: