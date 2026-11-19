LSU’s battered defense looks poised to remain without its centerpiece for another week as the Tigers prepare for a daunting road test in Knoxville.

Star linebacker Whit Weeks is not expected to play when LSU travels to face Tennessee on Saturday, according to a report Wednesday night from Pete Nakos. The setback aligns with the SEC availability report, which listed the senior defender as doubtful.

Weeks has been sidelined since suffering a fractured right fibula during LSU’s Week Four victory over Texas A&M. Having started the first four games of the campaign before the injury, his continued absence raises mounting concern that he could miss the rest of the year, with only one regular-season contest remaining on the schedule after Saturday’s trip to Rocky Top.

A Major Void on Defense

Losing Weeks for an extended stretch has stripped the Tigers of one of the SEC’s most accomplished playmakers. Before going down against the Aggies, Weeks had piled up 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup across four outings.

That early production followed an injury-shortened previous season in which he logged 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery in eight starts. Named a permanent team captain in 2025, Weeks previously earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2024 after capturing SEC Defensive Player of the Week recognition twice.

Rebounding From Heartbreak on Rocky Top

Weeks’ expected absence comes at a delicate juncture for LSU. The Tigers enter Neyland Stadium reeling from a last-second home defeat to Texas—a fourth loss on the season that likely ended their playoff hopes.

Now, head coach Lane Kiffin faces the dual challenge of patching up his defense while keeping his roster mentally locked in against a stingy Tennessee unit.

“Third top 10 matchup in a row,” Kiffin said. “Awesome challenge to go into Neyland Stadium with a team that’s playing great. I mean, I can’t imagine a defense in the country playing better than the way they’ve been playing. I mean, they gave up, what, 13 points the last two weeks they’ve given up combined. When you really look at how they play at home, amazing. I mean, Alabama is a really good offense, and Alabama only had 10 points there. So, defensive coordinator has done a great job. Good hire by Josh and didn’t probably think a few years ago facing Tennessee that Josh would become a defensive team, but good hire and brought over some really elite players.”

Despite the emotional toll of watching a winnable game slip away in the final seconds against the Longhorns, Kiffin emphasized that his locker room is embracing the role of spoiler in Knoxville.

“And so we’re gonna have our hands full, having to rebound from a really emotional loss. Game that felt in command the whole game and lose with a couple seconds left. So we got to rebound from that. And like one of our players said, man, our dreams ended, let’s go try to end somebody else’s.”

Kickoff between the Tigers and Volunteers is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with Tennessee entering the matchup as a 1.5-point underdog on FanDuel.