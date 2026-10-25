South Carolina’s Shane Beamer Unloads on Tennessee ‘Conspiracy Theories’ in Fiery Rant

The South Carolina Gamecocks gave Shane Beamer another victory over Tennessee, and their head coach used his postgame opportunity to address a conversation he clearly wants finished. Beamer delivered an emphatic response to conspiracy theories surrounding South Carolina’s 2022 win over the Volunteers. His message was straightforward: Give his players and coaches credit for winning.

Beamer called the speculation disrespectful and questioned why it remained a topic four years later. He also mixed his frustration with sarcasm, suggesting critics might find another unusual explanation for the latest result. The rant made clear that this subject has worn out its welcome.

For anyone wondering what prompted that response, the background involves former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions and allegations about stolen signals. The theory is separate from simply debating which team played better. It suggests outside assistance helped produce one of South Carolina’s most memorable victories.

South Carolina’s Shane Beamer Rejects 2022 Tennessee Game Theories

South Carolina defeated Tennessee 63-38 on Nov. 19, 2022. After Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal became public, some fans speculated that Stalions had supplied Tennessee’s signals to the Gamecocks. The suggested motive was helping eliminate a potential Michigan opponent from College Football Playoff contention. Stalions has denied helping South Carolina orchestrate that upset.

That is the allegation behind Beamer’s frustration. It should not be confused with an established finding that South Carolina received Tennessee’s signals. The reporting cited here describes speculation and a denial, rather than proof of the claimed arrangement.

“All the bullcrap conspiracy theories from the last four years, hopefully we can put that to bed now,” Beamer said. “I don’t even wanna give credence to it and give oxygen to it because it’s so ridiculous.”

Beamer then explained why he considers the conversation more offensive than entertaining. His objection centered on the people whose contributions get diminished when the result is attributed to something beyond their performance. To him, the speculation takes credit away from the wrong people.

“It’s disrespectful, all these conspiracy theories about the 2022 game,” Beamer said. “It’s disrespectful to our fans who were in the stadium that night. It’s disrespectful to our players and coaches that scored 63 points against them that night and held them to 38.”

South Carolina Coach Adds State Fair Jab to Tennessee Response

Beamer did not stop at rejecting the allegation. He questioned what explanation might emerge following another South Carolina victory. That led to the most sarcastic portion of his response.

“I don’t know what conspiracy theories they will come up with this year,” Beamer said. “Maybe it’s the lights from the state fair or something affected their ability to play.”

Beamer also emphasized his respect for Tennessee, noting friendships with members of its staff and his master’s degree from the university. His frustration concerned the continuing speculation, rather than a declaration of hostility toward everyone associated with the Volunteers. He considered revisiting the subject four years later embarrassing.

“We won the football game in 2022 because we were the better team, so I hope we can put that crap to bed,” Beamer said. “We won the game tonight because we were the better football team.”

That is the distinction Beamer wants remembered. Fans can debate performances without treating an unproven theory as the explanation. His players earned another result, and he wants the conversation focused there.