Tennessee Gets Recruit Commit From Georgia-Native Over Bulldogs, Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers picked up a major recruiting victory on Wednesday night.

Preston Glasco, a Class of 2027 cornerback, is coming to play for the Vols. But the big deal is the other programs who were finalists for Glasco: the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

College football recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett shared the news with this social media post on Wednesday night:

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Preston Glasco has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @Rivals The 6’3 185 CB from Loganville, GA chose the Vols over Alabama and Georgia “I’m home, GBO 🍊” https://t.co/E9eXMDyXSB https://t.co/RSI5pURBC7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 28, 2026

Glasco is a native of Loganville, Georgia, as Fawcett says. He’s not staying home, though. He’s heading to Knoxville.

Preston Glasco Recruiting

Glasco isn’t the biggest-name recruit out there.

He’s a three-star cornerback, but you also have to look at his offer list to recognize his talent.

Players don’t get offers from Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, as well as Florida State, without being a talented player.

More About Preston Glasco

Glasco did his commitment in a cool spot for him — Bay Creek Park, which is a spot he’d spent time at since he was little.

Meet me tomorrow night back at the park where it all started as I announce my college commitment! If we ever lined up at the 50 come out grab a bite to eat and show love as I reveal my next chapter! Look forward to seeing you all there! #WHEREISHOME? 🚨 Bay Creek Park Wed 10/28 at 6pm est🚨 — Prestonglasco (@prestonglasco) October 27, 2026

Glasco visited Tennessee the weekend of Oct. 17, which might’ve helped solidify his decision. That’s the day the Volunteers’ defense shut down Alabama in an upset victory.

Glasco also had offers from Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State, along with a bunch of Group of 6 programs.

He lists himself in his social media bio as having a 38-inch vertical leap and a 4.0 GPA.

You can also view his highlights at the post below (or at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

Week 2

1 target 0 catches

Got in on a forced fumble and 9 tackles.

More work to do.

@grayson_fb @CoachCarswell @Robert_Carter3 @CoachDChambers2 @tdlock52 https://t.co/NwJDsAehU1 — Prestonglasco (@prestonglasco) August 23, 2026

Certainly seems like a solid recruiting win for the Vols, all things considered.