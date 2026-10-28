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Tennessee Gets Recruit Commit From Georgia-Native Over Bulldogs, Alabama

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KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 17: Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers works the sidelines during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Camden Hall/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Volunteers picked up a major recruiting victory on Wednesday night.

Preston Glasco, a Class of 2027 cornerback, is coming to play for the Vols. But the big deal is the other programs who were finalists for Glasco: the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

College football recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett shared the news with this social media post on Wednesday night:

Glasco is a native of Loganville, Georgia, as Fawcett says. He’s not staying home, though. He’s heading to Knoxville.

Preston Glasco Recruiting

Glasco isn’t the biggest-name recruit out there.

He’s a three-star cornerback, but you also have to look at his offer list to recognize his talent.

Players don’t get offers from Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, as well as Florida State, without being a talented player.

More About Preston Glasco

Glasco did his commitment in a cool spot for him — Bay Creek Park, which is a spot he’d spent time at since he was little.

Glasco visited Tennessee the weekend of Oct. 17, which might’ve helped solidify his decision. That’s the day the Volunteers’ defense shut down Alabama in an upset victory.

Glasco also had offers from Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State, along with a bunch of Group of 6 programs.

He lists himself in his social media bio as having a 38-inch vertical leap and a 4.0 GPA.

You can also view his highlights at the post below (or at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

Certainly seems like a solid recruiting win for the Vols, all things considered.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Tennessee Gets Recruit Commit From Georgia-Native Over Bulldogs, Alabama

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