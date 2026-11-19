Texas A&M’s recruiting win over Jerome Myles a few years ago felt like a big deal.

The talented, athletic wide receiver was a five-star recruit, and he promised to bring a bunch of ability to the Aggies’ offense.

Instead, Myles has never suited up for Texas A&M, and at this point, it looks more and more likely that he never will.

The latest news on Myles involves the transfer portal, months after he and the Aggies appeared to part ways.

Jerome Myles Update

Myles plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report this week from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

This was meant to be Myles’ second college season, but it hasn’t been a good ride so far.

He missed his entire first year with an injury.

Then by August of this year, he was no longer on Texas A&M’s roster. The only information given publicly was that the split was for “personal reasons.”

It’s not clear exactly what happened for Myles at Texas A&M, but it’s been a rough stretch of football seasons for him.

Even his high school senior year was impacted by injury. He played in just three games that year.

Myles will enter the portal as one of the most mysterious players available. No one will really question his talent, but there will be a lot of other questions.

Ohio State Landing Spot Floated

Ohio State writer Cade Cracas of On SI has floated the Buckeyes as a potential destination for Myles.

Cracas cites the need to replace Jeremiah Smith, who presumably will leave for the NFL Draft after setting all the records there are to set at the wide receiver position.

“At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he would be a great addition to the Buckeyes’ wide receiver room, which already has the likes of Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd preparing to step up in their sophomore seasons,” Cracas writes.

There’s a chance based on how the last few years have gone for Myles that he instead needs more of a prove-it destination. Maybe he takes a step down a rung to a mid-tier program, shows what he’s capable of, then tries to transfer back up.

The programs themselves may have more of an idea of the scoop with Myles. Depending on how heavily he’s pursued, that may offer some insight into what his future outlook is. If a lot of teams want him, maybe there’s less concern than if he seems a bit off-limits for the big programs.