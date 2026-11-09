Texas A&M Aggies Lose 5-Star Commit After Loss

Texas A&M was having a bad enough weekend.

They fell under .500 on the season with their loss to South Carolina on Saturday. A 17-9 defeat showed very little life for an Aggies offense that entered this season with high hopes thanks to quarterback Marcel Reed.

Reed has regressed, and so have the Aggies.

Fans are questioning Mike Elko’s future, and that won’t quiet down after the news that emerged on Sunday.

Always a strong recruiting program, Texas A&M has lost a commitment from a five-star talent.

Texas A&M Loses 5-Star Commit

The report came from Rivals on Sunday that five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews is no longer committed to Texas A&M:

🚨BREAKING🚨 Five-Star Plus+ OT Mark Matthews has decommitted from Texas A&M, @SWiltfong_ and @Hayesfawcett3 report. Read: https://t.co/be7GYINdaM https://t.co/MaskqY4szP — Rivals (@Rivals) November 8, 2026

Matthews is actually ranked as the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle in his class by Rivals. This is as big a decommitment as Texas A&M could have, and it certainly opens the door for other teams to swoop in.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Matthews plays at St. Thomas Aquinas, a powerhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He had visited Texas A&M in June as part of the commitment process, but now pretty late in the game, he’s going to have to figure out his next path.

The Aggies, too, are going to have to rebound. They won’t be able to replace a recruit like Matthews in their upcoming class, but they’ll have to do their best to find someone to bolster their incoming offensive line anyway.

Mark Matthews Prediction

In the 247 Sports recruiting service, they’ve got the Crystal Ball prediction feature that allows experts to predict where a player will land.

Every prediction in for Matthews at the moment is for the University of Miami. The Hurricanes also lost on Saturday, by a touchdown to Notre Dame – a reasonable defeat, and only Miami’s first of the season.

Miami had ascended to the No. 1 spot in the country before falling to the Fighting Irish.

The Hurricanes are certainly viewed as a contender for big-time players all over the place, in part because ‘The U’ appears to have deep pockets.

It’s not a given that Matthews will go there, but keep an eye on that connection after Texas A&M has lost out on Matthews.