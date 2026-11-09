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Texas A&M Aggies Lose 5-Star Commit After Loss

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TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Mike Elko of the Texas A&M Aggies looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Texas A&M was having a bad enough weekend.

They fell under .500 on the season with their loss to South Carolina on Saturday. A 17-9 defeat showed very little life for an Aggies offense that entered this season with high hopes thanks to quarterback Marcel Reed.

Reed has regressed, and so have the Aggies.

Fans are questioning Mike Elko’s future, and that won’t quiet down after the news that emerged on Sunday.

Always a strong recruiting program, Texas A&M has lost a commitment from a five-star talent.

Texas A&M Loses 5-Star Commit

GettyCOLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Mike Elko of the Texas A&M Aggies looks on in the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The report came from Rivals on Sunday that five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews is no longer committed to Texas A&M:

Matthews is actually ranked as the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle in his class by Rivals. This is as big a decommitment as Texas A&M could have, and it certainly opens the door for other teams to swoop in.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Matthews plays at St. Thomas Aquinas, a powerhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He had visited Texas A&M in June as part of the commitment process, but now pretty late in the game, he’s going to have to figure out his next path.

The Aggies, too, are going to have to rebound. They won’t be able to replace a recruit like Matthews in their upcoming class, but they’ll have to do their best to find someone to bolster their incoming offensive line anyway.

Mark Matthews Prediction

In the 247 Sports recruiting service, they’ve got the Crystal Ball prediction feature that allows experts to predict where a player will land.

Every prediction in for Matthews at the moment is for the University of Miami. The Hurricanes also lost on Saturday, by a touchdown to Notre Dame – a reasonable defeat, and only Miami’s first of the season.

Miami had ascended to the No. 1 spot in the country before falling to the Fighting Irish.

The Hurricanes are certainly viewed as a contender for big-time players all over the place, in part because ‘The U’ appears to have deep pockets.

It’s not a given that Matthews will go there, but keep an eye on that connection after Texas A&M has lost out on Matthews.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Texas A&M Aggies Lose 5-Star Commit After Loss

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