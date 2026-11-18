The Texas A&M Aggies planned on a big season in 2026 with Marcel Reed as their quarterback.

Instead, Reed and the Aggies have been a major letdown, and it could lead to a transfer departure for the athletic QB.

It’s been a weird year that Texas A&M certainly didn’t see coming, but sometimes things just don’t go according to plan.

Reed has been at the heart of that for the Aggies, seeming to not reach his past level of performance. It’s hard to imagine he has another year left in College Station.

The transfer portal presents different opportunities these days, so Reed could enter the portal whenever.

The latest intel suggests it’s probably only a matter of time.

Reed has seemed likely to transfer for weeks now, and a new article in The Athletic agrees.

Their trio of writers — Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr. — point to the logical train of thought for Reed and the Aggies here.

“After losing (OC Collin) Klein and promoting receivers coach Holmon Wiggins to OC, Texas A&M has been so poor offensively this season that Mike Elko will likely fully reset that side of the ball,” The Athletic writes. “Reed’s performance this year doesn’t excite personnel folks (he’s completed 55.7 percent of his passes with just eight touchdowns to nine interceptions), but he also hasn’t been set up for success from a scheme and play-calling standpoint. He’s a tremendous athlete who has flashed his game-changing running ability before. Could a QB-needy team take a flier on him in a more QB run-friendly offense?”

Reed has proven he can make plays at the college level in the right situation. Clearly, this hasn’t been that.

Marcel Reed Landing Spots

The Athletic doesn’t spell out any potential destinations for Reed, but clearly there would be some high-class suitors.

Could a school like Oklahoma go after Reed as its follow-up to John Mateer?

Michigan, USC, Florida State and Auburn are all other schools that could consider the transfer portal for a quarterback.

The list is much longer once you start to include lower-profile programs, but it’s clear Reed is talented enough to draw interest if he hits the portal.