More eyes will be on Marcel Reed this offseason as a potential transfer quarterback candidate. He’s the big name QB at Texas A&M, the one who was so brilliant in 2025.

But Reed fell off in 2026, and he was eventually benched in favor of Brady Hart. And in reality, Hart’s name could be in the headlines this offseason, too.

The Aggies have two quarterbacks who started games this season, both have eligibility left and each could consider transferring.

Texas A&M might pursue a quarterback in the portal regardless of what Reed and Hart decide to do, but it’s clear that they’d have to be quite busy if the QBs both decide to try their chances elsewhere.

Texas A&M’s season finished Friday night at home with a 16-6 loss to Texas. The Aggies concluded the year with a 4-8 record.

Reed didn’t start, so he didn’t speak after the game, but Hart did have a chance to share a few thoughts postgame.

Brady Hart Comments on Future

Hart was asked specifically what would influence his choice on where he wants to play next season.

He gave a thoughtful but simple answer.

“I gotta talk to my family and obviously have some conversations with coaches just about my future and how are things gonna go,” Hart answered.

These aren’t easy decisions, particularly for a quarterback. QB is a spot where only one guy plays, so if you pick the wrong place and don’t play, it ends up being a costly transfer choice.

Hart won’t want that to happen, so he’ll have to consider all the options in front of him before doing anything bold.

Brady Hart Stats

The 6-foot-4 Hart just concluded his sophomore season at Texas A&M.

He was 44-for-79 passing (55.7%) for 497 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He wasn’t a runner at all, so Hart’s future depends on finding a program where he can be a pocket passer.

The fact that he got starting experience in the SEC will make Hart a more comforting pickup for another program, if he does decide to transfer.