Texas A&M closed its regular season at home on Friday night at Kyle Field.

The Aggies didn’t finish with a win, though. The Texas Longhorns came to town and left with a 16-6 win.

It ends a disastrous season for Texas A&M, which began the year thinking about making the College Football Playoff but ends it at 4-8, not even going to a bowl game.

And Marcel Reed, the quarterback who was supposed to lead them to glory? He didn’t even start the final two games.

Eyes were watching Reed at the conclusion of Friday night’s game. What would Reed do when it was over?

He didn’t linger.

Marcel Reed Walks Off

When the game was over in College Station, Reed walked briskly off the field.

He had a towel over his head and didn’t stick around for any sentiment.

The video is here (or at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

To be fair, there weren’t a lot of Texas A&M players particularly interested in sticking around longer than they needed to as this brutal season came to a close.

Even if they had won on Friday, it wouldn’t have gotten bowl eligibility. It would’ve just played a bit of spoiler to the Longhorns.

But that didn’t happen. Texas A&M never really got anything going — just like they never really did all season — and now it’s done.

Marcel Reed Transfer Outlook

Reed has not yet said anything about transferring, but it’s tough to see him sticking around after getting benched after a bumpy season.

The question for other programs is what Reed they might get.

The 2025 version of Reed was a CFP-level quarterback. This season was a lot worse.

There are going to be a bunch of programs in need of a QB, and that will work in Reed’s favor of finding his best possible landing spot.

It’ll still be up to him to bounce back, though. Reed wasn’t the only problem at Texas A&M this season, but he certainly didn’t help the cause — and he may now have walked off of Kyle Field for the last time.