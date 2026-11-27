The Texas A&M Aggies have made a big decision on which quarterback will play in the game against Texas on Friday night.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Marcel Reed and Brady Hart will play against the Longhorns. Reed was benched in favor of Hart in the fourth quarter against Tennessee on Nov. 14. Hart made his first start last week against Oklahoma, and the Aggies lost 28-7.

Reed had a solid 2025 season, completing 62.1% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 493 yards and six TDs and led the Aggies to their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Mike Elko Weighs in on Brady Harts’ First Start

This year, Reed has struggled to get things going. He has completed 55.7% of his passes for 1,712 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 10 games. Inconsistent quarterback play has led to Texas A&M being 4-7.

Hart, a freshman, completed eight of 20 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his first career start last week. He’s a four-star recruit and ranked the No. 19 QB in the On3|Rivals Industry rankings for the Class of 2025.

Aggies Looking to Beat Texas for the First Time Since 2010

“Felt like it was something we had to do coming off of last week,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said after the Oklahoma loss last week (via On3’s Daniel Hager). “[Hart] became the starter on Sunday, took all the reps this week, and thought he was up and down. Made some good plays for sure for his first start. But I don’t think we stepped up and helped him enough.”

Reed and Hart will need to be at their best to beat a Texas team that is looking to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game. The Aggies are looking to beat the Longhorns for the first time since 2010.

“I think there’s still a lot of meaning in rivalry games,” Elko said on Monday, per Joseph Hastings on Aggie Yell. “I think people still know very much what this game means. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. You see energy perk up, you see attention perk up. I still think you see and feel those things. I think people know what this game’s about. Obviously, it’s a little bit different when you don’t have kids who’ve been in each program for five years, and that certainly changes dynamics. But I still think people understand what this rivalry is all about.”