Texas A&M hasn’t found success at the quarterback position this season.

It was supposed to be simple. Marcel Reed was a star last season for the Aggies, and he was back. There wasn’t any controversy or anything like that. Reed was QB1, and it was expected to mean big things for Texas A&M.

It hasn’t gone well, though. Reed has taken massive steps back, and the Aggies have regressed accordingly.

And now, heading into Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, it appears Texas A&M is making a major change.

Texas A&M Makes Major QB Decision

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Texas A&M is benching Reed.

It’ll be backup Brady Hart who will start against Oklahoma this weekend, per Nakos.

The Aggies lost last week to Tennessee, 22-7.

Reed was 9-for-22 passing for 71 yards with an interception against the Volunteers as Texas A&M dropped to 4-6.

Hart was inserted late in the game and went 2-for-3 for 22 yards. His lone incompletion was an interception.

“We’re going to continue every week to do whatever we think is possible to tweak, twist, change, to come up with what we believe is the best opportunity to go out Saturday and have success,” Texas A&M ehad coach Mike Elko said on Monday, before this change was made. “And yeah, you don’t ever stop trying to look for solutions. That’s the bare minimum that obviously this program and everybody deserves.”

Is Brady Hart Good?

Hart was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, ranked No. 251 in the country in the Rivals rankings among all positions.

He has thrown 24 passes as a collegiate quarterback so far, completing 14 of them for 165 yards. Hart has two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Texas A&M will need Hart to be good to even become bowl-eligible. It takes six wins, and the Aggies have four wins with two games to play.

After playing Oklahoma this week, Texas A&M closes with a tough matchup against Arch Manning and Texas the following week.

Whether or not Hart gets more than one start remains to be seen, but it looks like the Aggies are going for finding a spark on Saturday.