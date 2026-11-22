The UCF Knights are officially bowl eligible. It’s their first time reaching that mark since 2023, and they were able to do it with one game to spare.

Despite that, when asked about going to a bowl, UCF head coach Scott Frost remained evasive. That’s because he doesn’t want to wax poetic about success. He wants to focus on their final game of the season against the Colorado Buffaloes.

“I’m going to do the same thing I do to you guys when we lose,” Scott Frost said. “We don’t have time to look at big-picture things yet. We’ve got a game against Colorado next week. I told the guys I don’t want to celebrate this too much.”

UCF has the ability to do something they haven’t done since 2022. That’s finish with a winning record. They’ll have to win one more game to clinch that, which isn’t easy to do if they’re sitting on their laurels.

“I think they had high expectations for the year. We’ve been close a lot of times. We’ve won some close ones, lost some close ones,” Frost said. “We’ve got another game left, and we can do a diagnosis after that.”

Scott Frost Wants the UCF Knights to Show How They’ve Improved

Ahead of Friday’s win against Iowa State, Scott Frost had talked about how he felt UCF improved from 2025 to 2026. The problem has been not consistently showing it.

Against Iowa State, UCF managed to make a massive statement. They won 48-17, on the back of a performance that showed just how much they’ve improved over the course of the season.

“Yeah, inside the building, the culture of the players, the love everybody has for each other, the buy-in, the relationships, the effort — it’s so much better than it was a year ago at this time,” Frost said. “But it’s hard to sell that to everybody if the win-loss record doesn’t reflect it. We’ve got another game, and we’ve got a chance to have a winning record in the Big 12 for, I think, the first time in program history.”

UCF is now sitting at 6-5 overall and 4-4 in Big 12 play. They can have their first winning season since getting to the Power Four in the process. That’s despite several losses that the Knights would love to have another shot at.

“We’ve got a chance to finish this the right way,” Frost said. “We easily could have lost two more games. We easily could have won three or four more games, and we’re battling. I’m so proud of the guys. This group is never going to give up on each other. I want a team that’s excited to play next week.”

What’s Next for UCF?

UCF will head on the road and finish their season against the Colorado Buffaloes. That should make for an interesting matchup where the Knights are the favorites, but will need to manage their emotions well, or they could risk a difficult loss to end the regular season.

Colorado currently sits at 4-7 overall, meaning they don’t have a shot at making a bowl game this season. Still, they can play spoiler in their own way before UCF gets ready for its bowl game.

As far as the bowl game is concerned, UCF doesn’t know its destination or opponent just yet. However, it will likely be played sometime between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.