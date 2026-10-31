Did Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Break Up? Updated Relationship News on UNC Coach

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have grabbed headlines on TMZ one more time.

It’s not for a continuation of their relationship, though. It’s instead for a reported breakup.

And if the story has it right, it’s a remarkable timeline relative to what the general public has been aware of.

Did Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Break Up?

TMZ is reporting that yes, the romantic relationship between Belichick and Hudson has ended.

Not only that — they’re reporting that it ended late in 2025.

TMZ writes: “Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson called it quits late last year, and there’s already been another person in the picture … TMZ Sports has learned.”

This is more from the TMZ report:

Sources close to Jordon, with direct knowledge, tell TMZ … the legendary football coach, now for the University of North Carolina, and his much younger girlfriend quietly ended their romance “late last year.” Although, they’re no longer dating, we’re told they remain “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends.”

TMZ adds that it’s “unclear” what the reason was for the breakup or which side actually ended the relationship.

TMZ also notes that Hudson has “started seeing other people.”

Belichick, 74, and Hudson, 25, reportedly began their relationship in 2022 but didn’t go public with it officially until 2024.

Bill Belichick Coaching at UNC

The one interesting note from above is that Belichick and Hudson remain in their business partnerships, so it could be interesting to see how that plays out going forward.

For a while, Hudson featured prominently in Belichick’s actions at the University of North Carolina, where he became the head coach before the 2025 season.

It was Belichick’s first foray into being a head coach in college, and the Tar Heels struggled in his first season, going 4-8.

Now in year two, Belichick has the Tar Heels with a 4-3 record heading into Halloween.

North Carolina needs to more wins to get bowl eligibility, which would be a solid accomplishment in year two for the legendary NFL head coach.

UNC nearly picked up a big win a week ago, but Syracuse upset the Tar Heels in overtime — the Orange succeeded on a 2-point conversion to win the football game.

North Carolina plays host to No. 1 Miami on Saturday. They’ll then go to UConn, host Louisville, go to Virginia and host NC State to close out the regular season.

Belichick has shown no signs of a changed future at UNC, so for now, the Tar Heels will keep rolling with their head coach — who apparently has spent this whole season in a new relationship status, just without anyone knowing.