USC’s Lincoln Riley Sends Clear Message About His Future

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley pushed back against speculation about his future Tuesday, saying he remains committed to the Trojans despite a rocky fifth season and growing noise about other opportunities.

Riley, speaking after practice ahead of a critical home game against No. 2 Ohio State, offered a direct response when asked about urgency and mentions for other jobs.

“If I didn’t want to be at this place, I wouldn’t have come here in the first place,” Riley said. “I’ve had plenty of opportunities to leave. This is where I want to be. This is the right place for me. I’m the right person to be here.”

The comments come days after USC’s 24-7 loss at Wisconsin dropped the Trojans to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten. That defeat marked the fewest points scored by any team Riley has coached and left USC outside the Associated Press Top 25 with four regular season games remaining.

Playoff hopes are now slim. USC would likely need to win out, including matchups against Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA, to remain in realistic contention for the College Football Playoff.

Season Record and Remaining Challenges

Riley is 41-20 since arriving from Oklahoma in late 2021. The Trojans went 11-3 in his debut season but have not reached double-digit wins or a conference title since, and they have yet to make the playoff under his leadership.

This year’s offense has averaged 32.8 points per game, ranking among the better units nationally, but the Wisconsin performance exposed deeper issues. USC managed just seven points, recorded negative rushing yards and allowed five sacks in the loss.

The Trojans face Ohio State on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Buckeyes enter as roughly a touchdown favorite, even with uncertainty at quarterback after starter Julian Sayin’s injury. A loss would effectively end any remaining playoff path for USC.

Riley has stressed that his focus remains on the immediate opponent rather than external talk. The program opened a new $225 million practice facility this year, part of ongoing investment in facilities and resources since his arrival.

Coaching Carousel and Contract Realities

The timing of Riley’s comments coincides with early movement in the 2026 coaching cycle. Maryland, NC State and Baylor have already parted ways with their head coaches, creating openings that have drawn speculation about established names, including Riley.

Reports have linked the Texas native to potential interest in Big 12 jobs such as Baylor, though Riley has not addressed specific opportunities beyond affirming his desire to stay in Los Angeles. He previously built a 55-10 record at Oklahoma, winning multiple conference titles and reaching the playoff three times before leaving for USC.

Contract details remain private, as USC is a private institution, but industry estimates have placed any buyout to fire Riley in the range of roughly $57 million to $70 million depending on the source and timing. Those figures, combined with his remaining years under contract, have complicated any potential separation.

Riley has repeatedly noted that he gave up a strong situation at Oklahoma to take the USC job and that his view of the program has not changed. Players and staff have largely avoided public comments on the speculation in recent days.

USC’s final stretch also includes a trip to Indiana and a home game against Maryland before the rivalry matchup with UCLA. Results in those contests will shape both the season’s outcome and the offseason conversation around the program’s direction.

For now, Riley has made clear he intends to coach the remaining games and pursue the goals he set when he took the job five years ago.