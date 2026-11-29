Now that the regular season is over, the lobbying to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff has begun.

After No.15 USC’s 45-10 thrashing of No.9 UCLA, coach Lincoln Riley made his case for why the Trojans belong in the College Football Playoff, video courtesy of USA Sports’ James H. Williams on X.

“We definitely made a real statement today. You guys know me, I’ve never been one to stand up and go through with all of this. We played a really tough schedule. Our team is starting to really come together. We have historic youth on this football team — when you dive into the numbers, it’s pretty wild. The quality wins that we’ve had, to come in here on the road in the last game and, really blowing out a top-10 team in the country on the road is a pretty big statement. I don’t believe there’s 12 better football teams in the country than this one…but the committee has some tough decisions to make. There’s no question about that, but we probably made it a little bit tougher out here today.”

USC’s Resume

(9-2, 6-3 Big Ten) USC has played four ranked teams this season. The Trojans lost to then-No.20 Oregon 41-27 in late September, defeated then-No.2 Ohio State 30-18 on Halloween, lost to then-No.9 Indiana 27-13 in mid-November and closed out the regular season with Saturday’s 45-10 victory over No.9 UCLA.

USC also has a win over currently ranked No.24 Washington, which entered the top 25 for the first time this week after defeating Indiana. However, the Huskies were unranked when the two teams met back in early October.

Big Ten Competition Could Complicate the Trojans’ Playoff Hopes

Another obstacle for USC is that three Big Ten teams are directly ahead of the Trojans in the rankings, in addition to No.9 UCLA. No.15 USC would have to leapfrog No.12 Oregon, No.13 Iowa and No.14 Indiana, two of which have already beaten the Trojans.

USC also won’t have an opportunity to play in the Big Ten Championship game, while two of Indiana, UCLA, Iowa and Oregon will compete for the conference title.

Nonetheless, Lincoln Riley is correct that the playoff committee has several difficult decisions to make as conference championship week approaches.

Stephen A. Smith certainly thinks so.